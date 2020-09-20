Seattle Seahawks (1-0)
vs. New England Patriots (1-0)
5:20 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle
TV: NBC | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
- Seahawks may have to be more balanced against Patriots, but Russell Wilson will still be at the center of it all
- Seahawks’ L.J. Collier and Marquise Blair looked at home last week but must prove it again vs. Patriots
- Seahawks’ Pete Carroll, Patriots’ Bill Belichick both set in their (very successful) ways | Larry Stone
- CenturyLink Field will be empty for Seahawks’ home opener, but team hopes fans can return this season
Live updates; Seahawks vs. Patriots
What to watch for when the Seahawks face the Patriots in Week 2
The oddest thing about Sunday night’s Seahawks-Patriots game will be the lack of fans as the two teams play in an empty CenturyLink Field with piped-in crowd noise.
It’ll be the first of at least three home games for Seattle at the CLink without fans.
Also odd, from a strictly football standpoint — the Patriots come in as four-point underdogs.
Take a closer look at Sunday's game here.
Seahawks may have to be more balanced against Patriots, but Russell Wilson will still be at the center of it all
The last time the New England Patriots played in Seattle, Russell Wilson was a still-unproven rookie, starting just his sixth NFL game.
In his previous two games, he’d combined for five interceptions and just one touchdown, and if there was ever a time in his Seattle career when anyone might really have doubted him much it was in that stretch.
But on a rainy October afternoon, the legend of Wilson — which until that point consisted mostly of the fluky Fail Mary pass to beat Green Bay — began to truly grow.
Read more here.
