Like all tall wide receivers, DK Metcalf just wants a chance — a chance to go up and catch a jump ball every now and then.

And that, in a nutshell, best describes Metcalf’s first touchdown reception Sunday in the Seahawks’ must-have 31-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lumen Field.

The official play call wasn’t as simple as “Just throw it up and let DK do this thing.” But it might as well have been.

Sometimes it’s just that easy with a receiver who is bigger and faster and stronger than any cornerback trying to stop him.

“I’ve been here for a while,” Metcalf said, “and that’s probably the first time I’ve got a pass like that. It just felt great to come down with it. It starts with trust, and that was displayed out there.”

What do you mean, he was asked, the “first time” with a play like that?

“You know, I’m a big receiver,” said Metcalf, 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds. “So it’s just, like, throw it up and let me go get it.”

And that’s what Geno Smith did early in the second quarter.

Let the record show: It was a good throw, thrown over the right pylon.

And let the record show too: Shaquill Griffin had solid coverage on the play.

It’s just, you know, Metcalf’s a big receiver. He’s really big and he’s really good, and he finally got a chance to show that again, leaping and twisting and hauling in the pass over Griffin’s head for the 16-yard TD catch.

“Just give him a chance, man. Give that guy a chance,” Smith said.

Metcalf added a second touchdown reception in the third quarter, on a 5-yard reception, on a simple out route on the left side of the end zone. He again beat his former teammate, Griffin, on the play. (Metcalf celebrated with a leaping bear hug of the goal post, drawing an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty.)

Metcalf now has eight touchdown catches in eight games this season. And with 25 career touchdown receptions, he joined Randy Moss (36) and Odell Beckham Jr. (34) as the only receivers since 1990 with at least 25 touchdown receptions in their first 40 career games.

“He makes some amazing catches, some amazing plays,” Smith said. “He’s phenomenal. Great player and he’s going to be a great player for a long time.”

This was Griffin’s first game back in Seattle after signing a $44 million free-agent deal with the Jaguars in the offseason. They had gone head-to-head so often over the past two years in Seahawks practices, and on Sunday Griffin shadowed Metcalf on just about every route Metcalf ran.

The Seahawks expected that would be the Jaguars’ plan with Griffin.

“Shaq’s a great corner, and they rely on him to shut down No. 1 receivers,” Smith said. “He’s been doing a great job all year. It’s a matchup we’ve seen in practice the last couple years, so we had to make sure we were aggressive.”

Metcalf won the matchup handily, catching all six of his targets for 43 yards — and, more importantly, the two touchdowns.

Better yet: With Griffin occupied with Metcalf, the Seahawks were able to get Tyler Lockett involved early and often, to the tune of 12 receptions (on 13 targets) for 142 yards. Lockett’s catch in the first quarter — initially ruled a touchdown — set up Smith’s fourth-down touchdown run for the game’s first score.

The passing game as a whole came alive Sunday, six days after the Seahawks were reluctant to throw much at all in their Monday night loss to New Orleans at home. That game plan against the Saints, Smith said, owed in part to the inclement weather Monday, and also to the Saints’ stout defense.

Against the Jaguars (1-6), first-year offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was able to open the playbook more, and the Seahawks’ 31 points were a season high.

“This was really Geno at his best,” coach Pete Carroll said. “We were able to do a lot of stuff. Shane had a really nice plan for him to pop the ball around and guys caught the ball really well today.”