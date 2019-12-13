Bob Condotta (6-4)
Seahawks 31, Panthers 24. The Panthers are reeling, having lost five in a row, star quarterback Cam Newton and their coach, Ron Rivera. They looked like a team that had given up during their loss to Atlanta last week, but something tells us they’ll keep this one competitive and it will turn into the usual Carolina nail-biter. The guess here is that the result will be the same as it usually is, too, with Russell Wilson giving his team the plays at the end to pull out a much-needed bounce-back win.
Adam Jude (11-2)
Seahawks 28, Panthers 19. For as good as Christian McCaffrey has been — and he’s been really, really good — I can’t see the Seahawks getting beat by a rookie QB who has lost five in a row. Plus, this Carolina’s defense is one of the worst in the league — especially against the run — giving the Seahawks a nice bounce-back opportunity and a chance to clinch a playoff berth. They won’t squander this.
Larry Stone (8-5)
Seahawks 27, Panthers 19. At the beginning of the season, this looked like a daunting game for the Seahawks. But that was before disaster befell the Panthers, who are a team in utter disarray. The Seahawks didn’t do much last week against the Rams to inspire confidence, but they have lucked upon the right opponent to get themselves back on track.
Matt Calkins (5-8)
Panthers 21, Seahawks 20 — I finally joined the chorus of Seattle Times homers in picking the Seahawks last week, which provided them with disastrous overconfidence. This week I’m saying Christian McCaffery picks up 200 yards of total offense as Carolina pulls off the upset.
Condotta: 27-10 Seahawks
Jude: 27-16 Seahawks
Stone: 24-10 Seahawks
*Calkins: 21-14 Seahawks
Condotta: 24-20 Steelers
*Jude: 27-24 Seahawks
Stone: 20-17 Steelers
Calkins: 24-21 Seahawks
Condotta: 23-19 Seahawks
Jude: 17-16 Seahawks
Stone: 30-7 Seahawks
*Calkins: 21-20 Saints
*Condotta: 31-13 Seahawks
Jude: 24-16 Seahawks
Stone: 20-13 Seahawks
Calkins: 24-23 Cardinals
Condotta: 31-27 Seahawks
Jude: 38-35 Seahawks
*Stone: 30-27 Seahawks
Calkins: 27-24 Rams
Condotta: 30-23 Seahawks
Jude: 28-27 Seahawks
*Stone: 30-27 Seahawks
Calkins: 27-26 Browns
Condotta: DNP
Jude: 34-32 Ravens
Stone: 24-21 Seahawks
*Calkins: 26-24 Ravens
Condotta: DNP
*Jude: 31-21 Seahawks
Stone: 24-10 Seahawks
Calkins: 23-22 Falcons
Condotta: DNP
*Jude: 31-26 Seahawks
Stone: 30-27 Seahawks
Calkins: 24-14 Seahawks
Condotta: 28-17 49ers
*Jude: 27-26 Seahawks
Stone: 23-20 49ers
Calkins: 24-14 49ers
Week 11
BYE
Condotta: 24-20 Seahawks
*Jude: 21-20 Seahawks
Stone: 23-19 Seahawks
Calkins: 31-28 Eagles
Condotta: 27-24 Vikings
*Jude: 31-25 Seahawks
Stone: 27-23 Seahawks
Calkins: 27-24 Vikings
Condotta: 27-23 Seahawks
Jude: 34-31 Seahawks
Stone: 30-21 Seahawks
*Calkins: 24-21 Seahawks
* = closest score
