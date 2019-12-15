By

Seattle Seahawks (10-3)

at Carolina Panthers (5-8)

10 a.m. | Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte

TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass

Seahawks and Panthers inactives

Both cornerback Shaquill Griffin and defensive end Ziggy Ansah were inactive for the Seahawks for Sunday’s game.

And that meant that along with two other players already declared out — defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Shaquill Griffin — that Seattle was basically down four defensive starters.

All are out due to injuries/illness.

Clowney was declared out Friday after he took part in practice on a limited basis. He sat out both Wednesday and Thursday with the flu and is also battling a core muscle injury. The combination of the two had the team deciding to leave Clowney home for the trip.

Ansah has now been inactive for five games this season — he has a clause in his contract paying him $93,750 for every game for which he is active.

Ansah is dealing with neck/shoulder issues and has been out the last two weeks.

Griffin played all 70 snaps against the Rams a week ago but has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Griffin will likely be replaced by Akeem King, which could mean Ugo Amadi playing nickel.

Kendricks will be replaced again by Cody Barton while Seattle may rely more on Quinton Jefferson, Rasheem Green and first-round pick L.J. Collier with Clowney and Ansah out.

Seattle’s other three inactives: tight end Luke Willson (hamstring) and backup offensive linemen Jordan Roos and Phil Haynes.

Rookie receiver John Ursua, who has been active for only one other game (at Pittsburgh), and Ethan Pocic, who has not also not played since that same Steelers game on Sept. 15 but was activated off of the injured reserve list Saturday, are among active Seahawks.

—Bob Condotta

Seattle Times sports staff

