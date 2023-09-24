Seahawks (1-1) vs. Panthers (0-2)
1:05 p.m. | Lumen Field | Seattle
TV: CBS | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
pregame reading Seahawks vs. Lions
Quandre Diggs and Julian Love are active vs. Panthers, while Phil Haynes is not
Both starting safeties — Quandre Diggs and Julian Love — are active for the Seahawks against Carolina Sunday.
Both had been listed as questionable with hamstring injuries.
However, among Seattle’s inactives was one mild surprise — starting right guard Phil Haynes. The team announced that rookie Anthony Bradford, a fourth-round pick out of LSU, will start in his place. Bradford has not taken an offensive snap in the first two games.
Haynes had been listed as questionable with a calf injury but coach Pete Carroll on Friday said “he practiced today" when asked about Haynes and he was officially listed as practicing, though on a limited basis.
Seattle is already without both starting right tackles, Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, with Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan listed as the starters there. Curhan also has played right guard before.
Seattle’s other inactives are Cross, cornerbacks Coby Bryant and Riq Woolen, safety Jamal Adams, tight end Will Dissly and offensive lineman Curtis McClendon.
Tre Brown will start in place of Woolen after having played the final three quarters of Sunday’s 37-31 overtime win over the Lions when Woolen left the game.
All but McClendon are inactive due to injury. Bryant (toe) and Cross had been ruled as out before the game while Dissly (shoulder) and Woolen (chest) had been listed as doubtful.
Adams (hamstring) and Haynes were questionable.
Diggs did not practice Thursday or Friday after coming up with a tight hamstring during the week.
But he underwent a workout on the field about two-and-a-half hours before the game after which Carroll walked over and talked with Diggs, trainers and defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, and the handshakes being exchanged seem to indicate Diggs had passed his tests.
Receiver DK Metcalf (ribs) had also been listed as questionable. But he practiced Friday and Carroll had said he would play.
What to watch for when Seahawks face Panthers in Week 3
RENTON — Sunday’s game against Carolina at Lumen Field will feel like old-home week for the Seahawks in more ways than one.
First, the Seahawks are hosting a reunion of the 2013 Super Bowl team with as many as 100 people associated with that squad — players, coaches and other personnel — expected in attendance.
Then there’s the opponent, Carolina — a team as familiar as one outside the NFC West can be.
Sunday’s game will be the 12th time the Panthers and Seahawks have met since Pete Carroll took over as coach in 2010 — 10 regular-season games and two in the playoffs.
Seattle has won eight of the 11. But one of the losses came last season, 30-24 at Lumen Field.
Seahawks elevate Teez Tabor, Jon Rhattigan from practice squad for Panthers game
With three safeties listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, the Seahawks elevated Teez Tabor off the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday.
They also elevated linebacker Jon Rhattigan for the third straight game. He has been a regular on special teams, playing 31 snaps.
Tabor, who played in 10 games for the Seahawks last year with one late-season start at Kansas City, was signed to the practice squad earlier this week with the Seahawks dealing with injuries in the back end.
On Friday, they listed Quandre Diggs (hamstring), Julian Love (hamstring) and Jamal Adams (knee) as questionable for Sunday’s game.
Seahawks hoping for two celebrations when they host Panthers on Sunday
RENTON — On the day the Seahawks honor the 10-year anniversary of the only Super Bowl winners in franchise history, the current team will try to take another step toward someday achieving that same historical standard.
But more urgently, they’ll try to keep up with the team that represents the current standard they are trying to reach — the San Francisco 49ers.
Maybe it seems a little early to scoreboard watch.
But in what is only a 17-game season, things can get late quickly.
And with the 49ers already at 3-0 thanks to another dominating victory Thursday — and beginning to look like maybe the team to beat in the NFL — the 1-1 Seahawks need a win Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at Lumen Field to avoid a two-game deficit that would already look a little daunting.
That 2013 team is proof of what a big, early lead can do for a team.
Most Read Sports Stories
- UW churns out statistical oddities, decimates Cal in Pac-12 opener
- Mariners' latest playoff odds following second straight loss to Rangers
- Notebook: UW standout wide receiver Jalen McMillan sits out Pac-12 opener against Cal
- Mariners drop second in row to Rangers, lose ground in AL West title chase VIEW
- Analysis: Instant impressions from UW football's 59-32 win over California
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.