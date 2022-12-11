Seahawks (7-5) vs. Panthers (4-8)
1:25 p.m. | Lumen Field | Seattle
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Against Panthers, Seahawks hope to end NFC South woes and remain in division hunt
When the final story of the Seahawks’ 2022 season is written, the most pivotal chapter might be one that could be titled “Five Days in December.”
It’s a five-day period that kicks off with a visit Sunday by the Carolina Panthers for a 1:25 p.m. game at Lumen Field.
Then comes another visit, from the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers, Thursday night.
Win both, and the Seahawks could be in the driver’s seat for the division race.
Lose both, and there almost certainly won’t be a chapter of that story called “How the West was Won,” and there might not even be a postseason entry.
Split, and depending on what happens elsewhere — and with Brock Purdy now at quarterback for the 49ers, that’s suddenly much more of an unknown — and the story could still have a happy enough ending.
But the Seahawks (7-5) don’t want to let others write their story and hope to take care of business. That begins Sunday against the Panthers, who might have the potential to be more of an adversarial opponent than their 4-8 record indicates.
Kenneth Walker III, DeeJay Dallas inactive for Seahawks, as well as Shelby Harris
Seattle’s inactive players for Sunday’s game against Carolina included two expected names — running backs Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas — who will both sit out because of ankle injuries suffered last week against the Rams.
It also included one unexpected name — defensive end Shelby Harris.
Harris is out due to an illness, the team confirmed.
The other four inactives are cornerbacks Artie Burns and Justin Coleman, offensive lineman Jake Curhan and receiver Penny Hart.
Walker and Dallas being out means the Seahawks will have three healthy running backs — Travis Homer, Tony Jones Jr., and Godwin Igwebuike, who was elevated off the practice squad Saturday.
Seattle has a quick turnaround before facing the 49ers on Thursday night and undoubtedly will hope that one or both of Walker and Dallas can make it back for that game.
Walker and Dallas had been listed as questionable, but coach Pete Carroll said both would be game-time decisions.
With Harris out, bth Myles Adams and L.J. Collier are active on Seattle’s defensive line, and Collier could take on a more substantial role. Collier, the team’s 2019 first-round draft pick, has been active only three times this year, playing 54 snaps and with one tackle.
Burns, Coleman, Curhan and Hart are healthy scratches to get Seattle’s roster down to the gameday maximum of 48.
Among Carolina’s inactives is safety Xavier Woods, who is dealing with a knee injury. Woods is third on the team in tackles.
Also inactive for the Panthers are receiver Rashard Higgins, defensive tackle Daviyon Woods, linebacker Cory Littleton and tackle Larnel Coleman. Littleton is a former UW standout. He has been dealing with an ankle injury and had been listed as questionable.
