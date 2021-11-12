Bob Condotta (3-5)

Packers, 26, Seahawks 20: Assuming quarterback Aaron Rodgers is back — and all signs are pointing that way — then Seattle will get the full Packers experience. On a neutral field Green Bay projects as the better team. At Lambeau, this seems like an especially tough task.

Adam Jude (6-2)

Seahawks 31, Packers 30: The odds are stacked against the Seahawks, who haven’t won in Green Bay since 1999. And it’s fair to expect some rust from Russ in his first game back, but in the end Wilson will do what he has so often done in his career — lead the Seahawks to a late comeback win in their first step toward a late-season playoff surge.

Larry Stone (3-5)

Packers 24, Seahawks 21: Russell Wilson will be back, which is a huge boost for the Seahawks. But Aaron Rodgers also should return, which will make the Packers too much for Seattle to overcome. Especially on a cold day at Lambeau, which is always inhospitable to the Seahawks.

Matt Calkins (5-3)

Packers 28, Seahawks 21: Assuming Aaron Rodgers plays, the Seahawks will be dealing with one of the best quarterbacks of all time who’s still in his prime. A healthy Russell Wilson may revive this Seattle team in time, but it won’t happen Sunday.

Week 8 (Seahawks 31, Jaguars 7)

Condotta: Seahawks 26, Jaguars 21

Jude: Seahawks 23, Jaguars 16*

Stone: Seahawks 20, Jaguars 13

Calkins: Seahawks 20, Jaguars 16

Week 7 (Saints 13, Seahawks 10)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Saints 16

Jude: Saints 28, Seahawks 24

Stone: Seahawks 24, Saints 21

Calkins: Saints 24, Seahawks 21*

Week 6 (Steelers 23, Seahawks 20, OT)

Condotta: Steelers 31, Seahawks 21

Jude: Steelers 24, Seahawks 21*

Stone: Steelers 30, Seahawks 21

Calkins: Steelers 30, Seahawks 20

Week 5 (Rams 26, Seahawks 17)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Rams 20

Jude: Seahawks 34, Rams 33

Stone: Seahawks 27, Rams 21

Calkins: Rams 27, Seahawks 24*

Week 4 (Seahawks 28, 49ers 21)

Condotta: 49ers 27, Seahawks 21

Jude: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27*

Stone: 49ers 28, Seahawks 19

Calkins: 49ers 28, Seahawks 24

Week 3 (Vikings 30, Seahawks 17)

Condotta: Seahawks 31, Vikings 27

Jude: Vikings 28, Seahawks 27*

Stone: Seahawks 27, Vikings 24

Calkins: Seahawks 30, Vikings 23

Week 2 (Titans 33, Seahawks 30, OT)

Condotta: Seahawks 34, Titans 23*

Jude: Seahawks 37, Titans 24

Stone: Seahawks 28, Titans 20

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Titans 21

Week 1 (Seahawks 28, Colts 16)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Colts 20

Jude: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Stone: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Calkins: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

* — closest score