Bob Condotta (9-5 overall, 1-0 postseason)
Packers 21, Seahawks 17. Is the road going to finally end here? Seattle has overcome the odds and challenging circumstances time and again this season. But a healthy and rested Green Bay playing at home and in its own comfort zone may be too much to overcome. The Seahawks simply have to get a pass rush on Aaron Rodgers to have a chance, but that might be tough unless the Seahawks get big games from some banged-up players, such as Ziggy Ansah and Jadeveon Clowney.
Adam Jude (13-4 overall, 0-1 postseason)
Seahawks 22, Packers 19. Everything is set up nicely for the Packers, who are playing at home, after a bye, with subfreezing temperatures in the forecast. It should be the end for the Seahawks … which is exactly why they’ll win. They have defied convention and logic so often this season, and the Seahawks will do it again Sunday night at Lambeau Field.
Larry Stone (11-6 overall, 1-0 postseason)
Packers 20, Seahawks 17. The Seahawks have risen up on the road all year, but this task is just a little too daunting — especially for a team that’s far from full strength. The magic of Russell Wilson and the will of Marshawn Lynch could forge another road triumph, but this shapes up as an agonizing exit for the Seahawks.
Matt Calkins (6-11 overall, 0-1 postseason)
Packers 27, Seahawks 7. My inbox is full of requests for me to pick against the Seahawks, which pretty much guarantees a Seattle victory. I will indulge such requests for the sake of this city’s morale. Russell Wilson will continue to struggle at Lambeau Field, the running game will be nonexistent, and Aaron Rodgers will dazzle. Now sit back and watch the Vegas line move 7 points in the Seahawks’ favor.
Condotta: 27-10 Seahawks
Jude: 27-16 Seahawks
Stone: 24-10 Seahawks
*Calkins: 21-14 Seahawks
Condotta: 24-20 Steelers
*Jude: 27-24 Seahawks
Stone: 20-17 Steelers
Calkins: 24-21 Seahawks
Condotta: 23-19 Seahawks
Jude: 17-16 Seahawks
Stone: 30-7 Seahawks
*Calkins: 21-20 Saints
*Condotta: 31-13 Seahawks
Jude: 24-16 Seahawks
Stone: 20-13 Seahawks
Calkins: 24-23 Cardinals
Condotta: 31-27 Seahawks
Jude: 38-35 Seahawks
*Stone: 30-27 Seahawks
Calkins: 27-24 Rams
Condotta: 30-23 Seahawks
Jude: 28-27 Seahawks
*Stone: 30-27 Seahawks
Calkins: 27-26 Browns
Condotta: DNP
Jude: 34-32 Ravens
Stone: 24-21 Seahawks
*Calkins: 26-24 Ravens
Condotta: DNP
*Jude: 31-21 Seahawks
Stone: 24-10 Seahawks
Calkins: 23-22 Falcons
Condotta: DNP
*Jude: 31-26 Seahawks
Stone: 30-27 Seahawks
Calkins: 24-14 Seahawks
Condotta: 28-17 49ers
*Jude: 27-26 Seahawks
Stone: 23-20 49ers
Calkins: 24-14 49ers
Week 11
BYE
Condotta: 24-20 Seahawks
*Jude: 21-20 Seahawks
Stone: 23-19 Seahawks
Calkins: 31-28 Eagles
Condotta: 27-24 Vikings
*Jude: 31-25 Seahawks
Stone: 27-23 Seahawks
Calkins: 27-24 Vikings
Condotta: 27-23 Seahawks
Jude: 34-31 Seahawks
Stone: 30-21 Seahawks
*Calkins: 24-21 Seahawks
*Condotta: 31-24 Seahawks
Jude: 28-19 Seahawks
Stone: 27-19 Seahawks
Calkins: 21-20 Panthers
Condotta: 30-22 Seahawks
Jude: 44-41 Seahawks
*Stone: 24-21 Seahawks
Calkins: 30-20 Seahawks
Condotta: 24-17 49ers
*Jude: 23-21 49ers
Stone: 28-17 49ers
Calkins: 28-24 49ers
Condotta: 27-23 Seahawks
Jude: 19-17 Eagles
*Stone: 22-15 Seahawks
Calkins: 21-18 Eagles
* = closest score
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.