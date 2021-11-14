By

Seattle Seahawks (3-5) at Green Bay Packers (7-2)

1:25 p.m. | Lambeau Field | Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV: CBS | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass

    L.J. Collier active for Seahawks

    Seattle’s inactive players for Sunday’s game at Green Bay did not include defensive end L.J. Collier, who will play for the first time since Oct. 7 against the Rams.

    Collier, Seattle’s first-round pick in 2019, has played just two games this season and has three tackles.

    Collier was active with Robert Nkemdiche being inactive.

    Seattle’s other inactives were linebacker Cody Barton, cornerback Bless Austin, quarterback Jacob Eason and offensive linemen Stone Forsythe and Dakoda Shepley.

    Barton is out with a quad injury and Austin had been declared out on Friday with a personal matter.

    —Bob Condotta
