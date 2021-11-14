1Q | Seahawks 0, Packers 0
1:25 p.m. | Lambeau Field | Green Bay, Wisconsin
TV: CBS | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
RelatedSeahawks at Packers
More
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
L.J. Collier active for Seahawks
Seattle’s inactive players for Sunday’s game at Green Bay did not include defensive end L.J. Collier, who will play for the first time since Oct. 7 against the Rams.
Collier, Seattle’s first-round pick in 2019, has played just two games this season and has three tackles.
Collier was active with Robert Nkemdiche being inactive.
Seattle’s other inactives were linebacker Cody Barton, cornerback Bless Austin, quarterback Jacob Eason and offensive linemen Stone Forsythe and Dakoda Shepley.
Barton is out with a quad injury and Austin had been declared out on Friday with a personal matter.
—Bob Condotta
Seattle Times sports staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Suspended UW football coach Jimmy Lake faces allegations he shoved player in 2019
- Huskies can't hang on in a loss to Arizona State that epitomizes tough season
- Huskies GameCenter: Live updates, highlights, how to watch, stream UW-ASU
- Instant impressions: Three impressions from UW's 35-30 loss to Arizona State
- Retooled UW Huskies offense starts hot, then sputters in 35-30 loss to Arizona State
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.