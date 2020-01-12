Seattle Seahawks (12-5)
Green Bay Packers (13-3)
3:40 p.m. | Lambeau Field | Green Bay, Wisconsin
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Related
- Seahawks GM John Schneider returns home to Green Bay on the verge of maybe his greatest feat
- Stone | Pete Carroll may drive Seahawks fans crazy, but he should be appreciated while he's here
- Calkins | Legacies in limbo: QBs Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers face contrasting pressures to win
More
Live updates: Seahawks vs. Packers
Seattle not getting the third down conversions this time. Third and 8 and Wilson finds no one open and hurried pass to Homer goes incomplete.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Myers 50 yard FG is no good and Packers will get good field position at the Seattle 40.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Metcalf beats King on crossing route and picks up first down to the 34.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Can they come back?
Seattle three times this year has come back from a double-digit deficit to win — at Cleveland, against TB and at SF. Will have to do so again to keep season alive.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Good news for Seahawks is Jadeveon Clowney is up walking on the sideline and smiling. Seems OK.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 13, 2020
Did he get in? Refs say yes.
🤨🤷♂️pic.twitter.com/BCAP8HZNKk
— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) January 13, 2020
Q2 | Packers 14, Seahawks 3
Touchdown, Packers. Aaron Jones, 1 yard.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 13, 2020
Stats all favoring Green Bay. TD was a third third-down conversion. pic.twitter.com/k7tXPKqV1p
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Adam Jude's first-quarter thoughts
All Adams
If the matchup is Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams vs. Tre Flowers and Ugo Amadi, the Packers are going to win every time.
What appeared to be a communication breakdown between Flowers and Amadi, the Seahawks’ two young cornerbacks, gave the Packers an easy touchdown on the game’s opening possession.
Adams was lined up on the left side of the formation opposite Flowers, Seattle’s second-year cornerback. At the snap, Adams took a handful of step toward the right and then cut back outside. Amadi, lined up on the inside, hesitated as Adams cut back outside, leaving Adams wide open for a 20-yard TD reception from Rodgers.
It was a perfectly scripted opening drive from the Packers, and you know Rodgers will absolutely continue to target that side of the field against the Seahawks’ young corners. Seattle, so far, has no answers for Adams.
Clowney Show
Jadeveon Clowney came to play tonight.
Clowney had a tackle for loss on the Packers’ first series, and then he ended Packers’ second drive when he ran some 35 yards from the far right side of the defensive line toward the left sideline to pressure Rodgers into a throw away.
The Seahawks will need another big night from the impending free agent if they hope to leave Lambeau with a win tonight
Hollister struggles
The Seahawks got on the scoreboard late in the first quarter, thanks to Jason Myers’ 45-yard field goal. But that came after a drop by tight end Jacob Hollister on third down.
It’s a been a rough start for Hollister.
The Seahawks caught a huge break early after Hollister fumbled on the Seahawks’ first play from scrimmage — an 11-yard gain in which he was flipped head-over-heels and lost possession.
After a lengthy review, officials ruled it was a fumble but that the there was “no clear evidence” that the Packers had recovered.
Clowney injured
Clowney is hurt. He's down on the sideline in some pain. Can't tell exactly, but looks like maybe a hand injury.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 13, 2020
In #SEAvsGB, there was no clear video evidence of the defense recovering the fumble. Al Riveron explains: pic.twitter.com/ndvpSx87kC
— NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) January 13, 2020
Aaron Rodgers pretty accurate so far tonight. Hits Adams over middle for 15 to the 31.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
More QB roll out stuff. Has bothered Seahawks at times and Packers using it on two straight plays to move into Seattle territory.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
End of first quarter. Here are stats. pic.twitter.com/5oZyWfepS5
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Packers 7, Seahawks 3 … with 28 seconds left in the first quarter.
Seahawks drive: 6 plays, 32 yards, 1:38.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 13, 2020
Packers brought the house. Wilson pass to Hollister is incomplete.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Q1 | Packers 7, Seahawks 3
Jason Myers' 45-yard FG is … good.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 13, 2020
Lob to Lockett for 28 yards
Lockett beats King for a big gain, plus a hold on King. (Declined.)
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 13, 2020
Third and 2 and Seahawks go with nickel, bringing in Amadi for Barton. Packers are going to get an OPI call here.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Lynch has gotten the ball on three of first 6 plays.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Lynch again and looks short. Seattle preparing to punt.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Hunt back in
Joey Hunt back on the field at center.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Seahawks got the defensive stop they desperately needed, and Packers will punt from their 12
— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) January 13, 2020
Good coverage that time as Rodgers throws it away. Packer to punt. David Moore deep, still filling in for Lockett on punt returns.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Injury to watch
Jordan Roos played center in place of Hunt at end of last series. We'll see what happened with Hunt.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Everyone well covered on third and 10. Seattle will punt.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 12, 2020
Lynch nowhere to run on first down, Exchanges some words with Darnell Savage at the end.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 12, 2020
"No evidence of a clear recovery for the defense." HUGE break for Seahawks. https://t.co/GIfgdwqQMb
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 12, 2020
Huge break for Seattle
No fumble.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 12, 2020
Beast Mode is starting
Lynch on the field for the first play. First official start in his return.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 12, 2020
Crucial early challenge
Wilson hits Hollister who fumbles after he's down. Crowd doesn't like that. Packers now challenging.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 12, 2020
Q1 | Packers 7, Seahawks 0
— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) January 12, 2020
Green Bay moves easily — too easily — down the field on its first possession for TD, Rodgers to wide-open Davante Adams. 7-0.
— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) January 12, 2020
Adams broke in then out and Flowers got turned around and Amadi didn't recover quickly enough to help. 8 plays, 75 yards, 7-0. Two third and longs converted.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 12, 2020
Clowney makes his presence known
Clowney with the big stop on Jones or a loss of four to make it third and 7.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 12, 2020
Seahawks dime package tonight has Amadi and Hill coming in.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 12, 2020
Bryan Bulaga not starting at RT for Packers with Veldheer going instead. Packers get 23 on first play over left side.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 12, 2020
If I'm Seattle's defense, I'm less worried about Rodgers than the other Aaron in the backfield. Stop the run priority No. 1 tonight.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 12, 2020
Wilson calls tails, Seattle wins toss, Seahawks defer. Here we go.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 12, 2020
23 degrees and wind out of the northeast of 8 MPH officially announced at kickoff. "A possibility there may be some flurries during the game turning to light snow by the end of the game.'' Or so it was announced, anyway.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 12, 2020
Offensive line gets a boost as Brown returns to play but Iupati, Collier, Ansah inactive
The Seahawks got the news they were looking for to bolster their offensive line as left tackle Duane Brown was declared active for Sunday’s game against the Packers.
Brown had surgery to repair a meniscus injury in his knee 20 days ago — the day after a loss to the Arizona Cardinals — with the hope that he could return for the playoffs.
“Duane is just a man, he really is,’’ Seahawks general manager John Schneider said on the team’s pregame radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle. “He’s sucking it up and he’s going for it. He told the team last night he’s going to play.’’
Brown’s backup, George Fant, was also declared active. He had also been questionable due to a groin injury suffered last week against the Eagles when he started in place of Brown.
With Brown back, Fant can return to his role as an eligible lineman/tight end, a key for Seattle which went into the game with a goal of running better than it had against the Eagles, when it got just 19 yards on 17 carries from its running backs.
However, veteran left guard Mike Iupati was declared inactive for the second straight game with a stinger. He will again be replaced by Jamarco Jones.
“Mike’s got a little neck thing going on,’’ Schneider said.
But among Seattle’s seven inactives was defensive end Ziggy Ansah, who suffered a stinger in the first half against the Eagles last week. Ansah, signed to a one-year deal with a base value worth up to $9 million, played in 11 regular season games this season as well as 12 snaps last week against the Eagles.
Seattle’s other inactives were safety Marquise Blair, receiver John Ursua, offensive linemen Chad Wheeler and Kyle Fuller and defensive end L.J. Collier.
Blair suffered an ankle injury in practice during the week but the other four are healthy scratches to get to the gameday limit of 46.
Collier was Seattle’s first-round pick and has now been inactive for both post-season games despite being healthy after playing in just 11 games during the regular season.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks GM John Schneider returns home to Green Bay on the verge of maybe his greatest feat
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- 49ers' win over Vikings ensures Seahawks' path to Super Bowl stays away from Seattle
- Pete Carroll may drive Seahawks fans crazy, but he should be appreciated while he's here
- Seahawks-Packers predictions: Seattle Times writers make their NFC divisional-round picks
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.