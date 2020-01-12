By

Seattle Seahawks (12-5)

Green Bay Packers (13-3)

3:40 p.m. | Lambeau Field | Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass

(The Sporting Press / Special to The Seattle Times)
Seahawks at Packers

Live updates: Seahawks vs. Packers

Breathe easy

Can they come back?

Did he get in? Refs say yes.

Q2 | Packers 14, Seahawks 3

Adam Jude's first-quarter thoughts

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers passes while being rushed by Seattle Seahawks’ Jarran Reed during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (Darron Cummings / The Associated Press)
All Adams

If the matchup is Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams vs. Tre Flowers and Ugo Amadi, the Packers are going to win every time.

What appeared to be a communication breakdown between Flowers and Amadi, the Seahawks’ two young cornerbacks, gave the Packers an easy touchdown on the game’s opening possession.

Adams was lined up on the left side of the formation opposite Flowers, Seattle’s second-year cornerback. At the snap, Adams took a handful of step toward the right and then cut back outside. Amadi, lined up on the inside, hesitated as Adams cut back outside, leaving Adams wide open for a 20-yard TD reception from Rodgers.

It was a perfectly scripted opening drive from the Packers, and you know Rodgers will absolutely continue to target that side of the field against the Seahawks’ young corners. Seattle, so far, has no answers for Adams.

Clowney Show

Jadeveon Clowney came to play tonight.

Clowney had a tackle for loss on the Packers’ first series, and then he ended Packers’ second drive when he ran some 35 yards from the far right side of the defensive line toward the left sideline to pressure Rodgers into a throw away.

The Seahawks will need another big night from the impending free agent if they hope to leave Lambeau with a win tonight

Hollister struggles

The Seahawks got on the scoreboard late in the first quarter, thanks to Jason Myers’ 45-yard field goal. But that came after a drop by tight end Jacob Hollister on third down.

It’s a been a rough start for Hollister.

The Seahawks caught a huge break early after Hollister fumbled on the Seahawks’ first play from scrimmage — an 11-yard gain in which he was flipped head-over-heels and lost possession.

After a lengthy review, officials ruled it was a fumble but that the there was “no clear evidence” that the Packers had recovered.

—Adam Jude

Clowney injured

Q1 | Packers 7, Seahawks 3

Lob to Lockett for 28 yards

Hunt back in

Injury to watch

Huge break for Seattle

Beast Mode is starting

Crucial early challenge

Q1 | Packers 7, Seahawks 0

Clowney makes his presence known

Offensive line gets a boost as Brown returns to play but Iupati, Collier, Ansah inactive

The Seahawks got the news they were looking for to bolster their offensive line as left tackle Duane Brown was declared active for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Brown had surgery to repair a meniscus injury in his knee 20 days ago — the day after a loss to the Arizona Cardinals — with the hope that he could return for the playoffs.

“Duane is just a man, he really is,’’ Seahawks general manager John Schneider said on the team’s pregame radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle. “He’s sucking it up and he’s going for it. He told the team last night he’s going to play.’’

Brown’s backup, George Fant, was also declared active. He had also been questionable due to a groin injury suffered last week against the Eagles when he started in place of Brown.

With Brown back, Fant can return to his role as an eligible lineman/tight end, a key for Seattle which went into the game with a goal of running better than it had against the Eagles, when it got just 19 yards on 17 carries from its running backs.

However, veteran left guard Mike Iupati was declared inactive for the second straight game with a stinger. He will again be replaced by Jamarco Jones.

“Mike’s got a little neck thing going on,’’ Schneider said.

But among Seattle’s seven inactives was defensive end Ziggy Ansah, who suffered a stinger in the first half against the Eagles last week. Ansah, signed to a one-year deal with a base value worth up to $9 million, played in 11 regular season games this season as well as 12 snaps last week against the Eagles.

Seattle’s other inactives were safety Marquise Blair, receiver John Ursua, offensive linemen Chad Wheeler and Kyle Fuller and defensive end L.J. Collier.

Blair suffered an ankle injury in practice during the week but the other four are healthy scratches to get to the gameday limit of 46.

Collier was Seattle’s first-round pick and has now been inactive for both post-season games despite being healthy after playing in just 11 games during the regular season.

—Bob Condotta
Seattle Times sports staff

