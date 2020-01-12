Green Bay Packers 28
Seattle Seahawks 23
3:40 p.m. | Lambeau Field | Green Bay, Wisconsin
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Live updates: Seahawks vs. Packers
FINAL | Packers 28, Seahawks 23
Packers in victory formation. The Seahawks' season is going to end with a tough 28-23 loss in Green Bay.
— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) January 13, 2020
Ruling stands. Game and season basically just about over.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Pass to Jimmy Graham for the first down, And that is that. Seattle may challenge the spot but at the least GB will go for it.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Last week: Metcalf 7 catches, 160 yards, 1 TD.
This week: Adams 8 catches, 160 yard, 2 TD
— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) January 13, 2020
Uh oh. Rodgers with just another dime and hits Adams on Amadi to the 46. Another huge third down for the Packers. 32 yards. Ouch.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Preston Smith a sack of Wilson on third down and the Seahawks are deciding to punt from their own 36 facing fourth and 11.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Jones run up the middle and Seattle takes its first time out.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Tremendous moment for the Griffin brothers there. And a huge play in the game, forcing the Packers to punt. Seahawks are going to have the ball in the fourth quarter with a chance to take the lead.
— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) January 13, 2020
Seahawks bring the Shaqueem Griffin package and he breaks through with the sack with his brother. Man oh man. Packers will punt with under six to play.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Griffin-Griffin 2020.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 13, 2020
Seahawks bring the blitz on third and 10 and Allison makes a sliding grab for 11. That one hurt.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
After seeing a flag on Seattle Rodgers takes off running. The penalty on Clowney is added to the run. Packers to the Seattle 41.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
McDougald with the pass breakup as he rushed off the corner. Man.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Q4 | Packers 28, Seahawks 23
Touchdown, Seahawks. Lynch from 1 yard again. His fourth TD in three games. Do you go for 2 here?
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 13, 2020
Seahawks going for two with 9:33 left. They should have Wilson drift back about 25 yards and then throw it to Luke Willson.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Corner blitz and Wilson sacked and they don't get it. First time in what seems like forever Green Bay has just lined up in 4-man rush.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Folks,,,the Seahawks are Seahawking.
🏈 Lynch 💨 1 yard (but no good for 2️⃣)
📍 9 plays, 79 yards
⏰ 4:28
Q4 | Packers 28, Seahawks 23 https://t.co/mDqsYYHRRV
— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) January 13, 2020
On the doorstep again
Lynch plows to the 1.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Tough news for a player who has battled injuries much of the season. https://t.co/ud0DUAYofG
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Wilson keeps play alive again and hits Hollister to the 26.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Green Bay still just rushing four. That time coverage holds up and Wilson is sacked.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Slant to Metcalf and he almost broke that.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
DK Metcalf with a grown-man first-down catch.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 13, 2020
Quinton Jefferson a foot injury and return is questionable.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
How did he hang onto this?! https://t.co/mDqsYYHRRV pic.twitter.com/5P8DAkGAR0
— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) January 13, 2020
Green Bay has either gone three and out or driven a long way for a TD: pic.twitter.com/UwH1IIGLWU
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Free play and Wilson to Lockett to the 40.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
This is as animated as I've ever seen Tyler Lockett.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 13, 2020
Adam Jude's third-quarter thoughts
Davante Adams’ day
The Seahawks, simply, have no answers for Davante Adams.
Tre Flowers never got within 5 yards of Adams on Adams’ 40-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Aaron Rodgers midway through the third quarter.
Adams had an easy touchdown catch in the first quarter, and he made the Seahawks secondary look silly on his second one.
Through three quarters, Adams has 7 catches for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns, and what answers — Anyone? Anything? — might the Seahawks have for him tin the fourth quarter.
There’s Jimmy
We haven’t seen a whole lot of Jimmy Graham tonight, but the former Seahawks tight end come up with two big catches on his two targets — both coming on third down.
His second catch, a 27-yard gain, was a brilliant throw from Rodgers, who sidearmed the pass with a perfect touchdown over the top to Graham, keeping the drive alive that resulted in Adams’ second touchdown.
Russ is running
We saw it last week in Philadelphia, when Russell Wilson was basically the only thing the Seahawks got going in the run game.
And we’re saw it again in the third quarter tonight, when Wilson went in full Backyard Football mode, spinning and scrambling away from pressure, sliding and diving ahead for key first downs.
His 9-yard, third-down run late in the third quarter set up and first-and-goal. And on the next play, he rolled to his right, buying time for Tyler Lockett to get open before Wilson found his receiver in the back of the end zone, a 7-yard score that got the Seahawks within 28-17 entering the fourth quarter.
This game isn’t over yet. Russell Wilson won’t let it be.
Russell Wilson using his legs to get down there and his arm to score.
🏈 Wilson ➡ Lockett for 7 yards
📍 12 plays, 84 yards
⏰ 6:30
Q3 | Packers 28, Seahawks 17 https://t.co/mDqsYYZtgv
— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) January 13, 2020
Lockett now has 103 yards receiving on 7 receptions.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Q3 | Packers 28, Seahawks 17
Wilson keeps play alive and hits Lockett for a 7-yard TD. This one is not over yet.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Seahawks have scored TDs on both their possessions in the 2nd half. Now they really need a defensive stop. Green Bay 28, Seattle 17, with 39 seconds left in third quarter.
— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) January 13, 2020
Davante Adams has had 3+ yards of separation on 7 of his 8 targets tonight (88%).
— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 13, 2020
Packers 28, Seahawks 10.
Davante Adams: 7 catches, 128 yards, 2 TD.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 13, 2020
Q3 | Packers 28, Seahawks 10
Touchdown, Packers. Rodgers to Adams, 40 yards.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 13, 2020
Rodgers almost missed a wide open Adams. But he didn't and that's another TD.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
There's Jimmy
What a dime by Rodgers to, well, Jimmy Graham. Another big third-down conversion.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Not a touchdown … but a first down just shy of the goal line. Nice play on fourth down.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 13, 2020
Lynch now tied for sixth in NFL history in rushing TDs with 11 with Marcus Allen and LeGarrette Blount.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Q3 | Packers 21, Seahawks 10
Touchdown, Seahawks. Marshawn Lynch from 1 yard. His third TD in three games.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 13, 2020
DK getting ⬆ for that onehttps://t.co/mDqsYYHRRV pic.twitter.com/BxpmQ6EoCH
— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) January 13, 2020
Wilson with time and the Metcalf catch to the 14. Seattle moving.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Jamarco Jones has a concussion and is ruled out for the game.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
No one open and Wilson runs through a big opening to convert a third and six. Seattle just 2-6 on third downs.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Bob Condotta's halftime thoughts
Can Seahawks rally again?
Seattle rallied from being down double-digits to win three times this year, twice on the road — at Cleveland (down by 14) and at San Francisco (down by 10).
But there’s a reason that’s not easy to do. The Seahawks are going to need to force a turnover or two to get back in this one, as they did in those games, when they had four against the Browns and three against the 49ers.
Seattle being down 21-3 on the road against a team that won 13 games and a quarterback who has the lowest interception rate in the history of the NFL will makes this the Seahawks’ toughest challenge yet.
Using Lynch more hasn’t worked out
Pete Carroll sent the message early in the week that Seattle would try to establish the run in this game and use Marshawn Lynch more to do so.
But like everything else, that did not work as Lynch has just 14 yards on six carries with a long of 8.
That came on a first-down play. He then got one on second down and none on third down and Seattle punted which seemed to symbolize the way the game has gone.
Offensive line getting beaten up
Left guard Jamarco Jones left the game to be evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter so that forced rookie Phil Haynes to see the first offensive action of any kind in his career (he has played on special teams but missed all of the preseason with a core muscle injury).
Duane Brown has toughed it out to start at left tackle but he also appears to be limping around out there 20 days after having surgery to repair a meniscus issue in his knee. It’s a lot to ask.
Seahawks wholly outplayed in first half. They need answers or season will end. Packers 21, Seahawks 3.
— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) January 13, 2020
Sack and then Russell runs to the 48. 10 seconds left in the half.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
HALF | Packers 21, Seahawks 3
Hail Mary not answered. Pass incomplete in end zone and it's 21-3 at the half.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Q2 | Packers 21, Seahawks 3
Jones easily in that time. It's 20-3 Packers with 1:30 to play in the half. Ultimately that worked out perfectly for Green Bay to make Seattle use its time outs.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Touchdown, Packers. Aaron Jones again from 1-yard out.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 13, 2020
Sneak picks it up but doesn't get the TD. That will force Seahawks to use time outs here to save time for offense.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
#Packers WR Allen Lazard is questionable to return with an ankle injury. #SEAvsGB
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 13, 2020
Take that back. They now call it a personal foul on Clowney for grabbing the helmet. So, Packers first down at the 13.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
That's officially a sack for Clowney on the no gain. But Jones thens runs for 9 to the 4.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Flag initially thrown here but they may be picking it up.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
A couple missed tackles on the reverse and Packers to the Seattle 42.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Breathe easy
Clowney on the field to start this drive.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 13, 2020
Seattle not getting the third down conversions this time. Third and 8 and Wilson finds no one open and hurried pass to Homer goes incomplete.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Myers 50 yard FG is no good and Packers will get good field position at the Seattle 40.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Metcalf beats King on crossing route and picks up first down to the 34.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Can they come back?
Seattle three times this year has come back from a double-digit deficit to win — at Cleveland, against TB and at SF. Will have to do so again to keep season alive.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Good news for Seahawks is Jadeveon Clowney is up walking on the sideline and smiling. Seems OK.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 13, 2020
Did he get in? Refs say yes.
🤨🤷♂️pic.twitter.com/BCAP8HZNKk
— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) January 13, 2020
Q2 | Packers 14, Seahawks 3
Touchdown, Packers. Aaron Jones, 1 yard.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 13, 2020
Stats all favoring Green Bay. TD was a third third-down conversion. pic.twitter.com/k7tXPKqV1p
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Adam Jude's first-quarter thoughts
All Adams
If the matchup is Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams vs. Tre Flowers and Ugo Amadi, the Packers are going to win every time.
What appeared to be a communication breakdown between Flowers and Amadi, the Seahawks’ two young cornerbacks, gave the Packers an easy touchdown on the game’s opening possession.
Adams was lined up on the left side of the formation opposite Flowers, Seattle’s second-year cornerback. At the snap, Adams took a handful of step toward the right and then cut back outside. Amadi, lined up on the inside, hesitated as Adams cut back outside, leaving Adams wide open for a 20-yard TD reception from Rodgers.
It was a perfectly scripted opening drive from the Packers, and you know Rodgers will absolutely continue to target that side of the field against the Seahawks’ young corners. Seattle, so far, has no answers for Adams.
Clowney Show
Jadeveon Clowney came to play tonight.
Clowney had a tackle for loss on the Packers’ first series, and then he ended Packers’ second drive when he ran some 35 yards from the far right side of the defensive line toward the left sideline to pressure Rodgers into a throw away.
The Seahawks will need another big night from the impending free agent if they hope to leave Lambeau with a win tonight
Hollister struggles
The Seahawks got on the scoreboard late in the first quarter, thanks to Jason Myers’ 45-yard field goal. But that came after a drop by tight end Jacob Hollister on third down.
It’s a been a rough start for Hollister.
The Seahawks caught a huge break early after Hollister fumbled on the Seahawks’ first play from scrimmage — an 11-yard gain in which he was flipped head-over-heels and lost possession.
After a lengthy review, officials ruled it was a fumble but that the there was “no clear evidence” that the Packers had recovered.
Clowney injured
Clowney is hurt. He's down on the sideline in some pain. Can't tell exactly, but looks like maybe a hand injury.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 13, 2020
In #SEAvsGB, there was no clear video evidence of the defense recovering the fumble. Al Riveron explains: pic.twitter.com/ndvpSx87kC
— NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) January 13, 2020
Aaron Rodgers pretty accurate so far tonight. Hits Adams over middle for 15 to the 31.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
More QB roll out stuff. Has bothered Seahawks at times and Packers using it on two straight plays to move into Seattle territory.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
End of first quarter. Here are stats. pic.twitter.com/5oZyWfepS5
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Packers 7, Seahawks 3 … with 28 seconds left in the first quarter.
Seahawks drive: 6 plays, 32 yards, 1:38.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 13, 2020
Packers brought the house. Wilson pass to Hollister is incomplete.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Q1 | Packers 7, Seahawks 3
Jason Myers' 45-yard FG is … good.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 13, 2020
Lob to Lockett for 28 yards
Lockett beats King for a big gain, plus a hold on King. (Declined.)
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 13, 2020
Third and 2 and Seahawks go with nickel, bringing in Amadi for Barton. Packers are going to get an OPI call here.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Lynch has gotten the ball on three of first 6 plays.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Lynch again and looks short. Seattle preparing to punt.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Hunt back in
Joey Hunt back on the field at center.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Seahawks got the defensive stop they desperately needed, and Packers will punt from their 12
— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) January 13, 2020
Good coverage that time as Rodgers throws it away. Packer to punt. David Moore deep, still filling in for Lockett on punt returns.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Injury to watch
Jordan Roos played center in place of Hunt at end of last series. We'll see what happened with Hunt.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2020
Everyone well covered on third and 10. Seattle will punt.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 12, 2020
Lynch nowhere to run on first down, Exchanges some words with Darnell Savage at the end.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 12, 2020
"No evidence of a clear recovery for the defense." HUGE break for Seahawks. https://t.co/GIfgdwqQMb
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 12, 2020
Huge break for Seattle
No fumble.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 12, 2020
Beast Mode is starting
Lynch on the field for the first play. First official start in his return.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 12, 2020
Crucial early challenge
Wilson hits Hollister who fumbles after he's down. Crowd doesn't like that. Packers now challenging.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 12, 2020
Q1 | Packers 7, Seahawks 0
— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) January 12, 2020
Green Bay moves easily — too easily — down the field on its first possession for TD, Rodgers to wide-open Davante Adams. 7-0.
— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) January 12, 2020
Adams broke in then out and Flowers got turned around and Amadi didn't recover quickly enough to help. 8 plays, 75 yards, 7-0. Two third and longs converted.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 12, 2020
Clowney makes his presence known
Clowney with the big stop on Jones or a loss of four to make it third and 7.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 12, 2020
Seahawks dime package tonight has Amadi and Hill coming in.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 12, 2020
Bryan Bulaga not starting at RT for Packers with Veldheer going instead. Packers get 23 on first play over left side.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 12, 2020
If I'm Seattle's defense, I'm less worried about Rodgers than the other Aaron in the backfield. Stop the run priority No. 1 tonight.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 12, 2020
Wilson calls tails, Seattle wins toss, Seahawks defer. Here we go.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 12, 2020
23 degrees and wind out of the northeast of 8 MPH officially announced at kickoff. "A possibility there may be some flurries during the game turning to light snow by the end of the game.'' Or so it was announced, anyway.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 12, 2020
Offensive line gets a boost as Brown returns to play but Iupati, Collier, Ansah inactive
The Seahawks got the news they were looking for to bolster their offensive line as left tackle Duane Brown was declared active for Sunday’s game against the Packers.
Brown had surgery to repair a meniscus injury in his knee 20 days ago — the day after a loss to the Arizona Cardinals — with the hope that he could return for the playoffs.
“Duane is just a man, he really is,’’ Seahawks general manager John Schneider said on the team’s pregame radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle. “He’s sucking it up and he’s going for it. He told the team last night he’s going to play.’’
Brown’s backup, George Fant, was also declared active. He had also been questionable due to a groin injury suffered last week against the Eagles when he started in place of Brown.
With Brown back, Fant can return to his role as an eligible lineman/tight end, a key for Seattle which went into the game with a goal of running better than it had against the Eagles, when it got just 19 yards on 17 carries from its running backs.
However, veteran left guard Mike Iupati was declared inactive for the second straight game with a stinger. He will again be replaced by Jamarco Jones.
“Mike’s got a little neck thing going on,’’ Schneider said.
But among Seattle’s seven inactives was defensive end Ziggy Ansah, who suffered a stinger in the first half against the Eagles last week. Ansah, signed to a one-year deal with a base value worth up to $9 million, played in 11 regular season games this season as well as 12 snaps last week against the Eagles.
Seattle’s other inactives were safety Marquise Blair, receiver John Ursua, offensive linemen Chad Wheeler and Kyle Fuller and defensive end L.J. Collier.
Blair suffered an ankle injury in practice during the week but the other four are healthy scratches to get to the gameday limit of 46.
Collier was Seattle’s first-round pick and has now been inactive for both post-season games despite being healthy after playing in just 11 games during the regular season.
