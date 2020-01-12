By

Green Bay Packers 28

Seattle Seahawks 23

3:40 p.m. | Lambeau Field | Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass

(The Sporting Press / Special to The Seattle Times)
Seahawks at Packers

Live updates: Seahawks vs. Packers

FINAL | Packers 28, Seahawks 23

Q4 | Packers 28, Seahawks 23

On the doorstep again

Adam Jude's third-quarter thoughts

Seattle Seahawks’ Marshawn Lynch runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (Matt Ludtke / The Associated Press)
Davante Adams’ day

The Seahawks, simply, have no answers for Davante Adams.

Tre Flowers never got within 5 yards of Adams on Adams’ 40-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Aaron Rodgers midway through the third quarter.

Adams had an easy touchdown catch in the first quarter, and he made the Seahawks secondary look silly on his second one.

Through three quarters, Adams has 7 catches for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns, and what answers — Anyone? Anything? — might the Seahawks have for him tin the fourth quarter.

There’s Jimmy

We haven’t seen a whole lot of Jimmy Graham tonight, but the former Seahawks tight end come up with two big catches on his two targets — both coming on third down.

His second catch, a 27-yard gain, was a brilliant throw from Rodgers, who sidearmed the pass with a perfect touchdown over the top to Graham, keeping the drive alive that resulted in Adams’ second touchdown.

Russ is running

We saw it last week in Philadelphia, when Russell Wilson was basically the only thing the Seahawks got going in the run game.

And we’re saw it again in the third quarter tonight, when Wilson went in full Backyard Football mode, spinning and scrambling away from pressure, sliding and diving ahead for key first downs.

His 9-yard, third-down run late in the third quarter set up and first-and-goal. And on the next play, he rolled to his right, buying time for Tyler Lockett to get open before Wilson found his receiver in the back of the end zone, a 7-yard score that got the Seahawks within 28-17 entering the fourth quarter.

This game isn’t over yet. Russell Wilson won’t let it be.

—Adam Jude
Q3 | Packers 28, Seahawks 17

Q3 | Packers 28, Seahawks 10

There's Jimmy

Q3 | Packers 21, Seahawks 10

Bob Condotta's halftime thoughts

Players debate on the field whether Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones scored a touchdown on a 1-yard rush. The officials determined that he did. (Mike Siegel / The Seattle Times)
Can Seahawks rally again?

Seattle rallied from being down double-digits to win three times this year, twice on the road — at Cleveland (down by 14) and at San Francisco (down by 10).

But there’s a reason that’s not easy to do. The Seahawks are going to need to force a turnover or two to get back in this one, as they did in those games, when they had four against the Browns and three against the 49ers.

Seattle being down 21-3 on the road against a team that won 13 games and a quarterback who has the lowest interception rate in the history of the NFL will makes this the Seahawks’ toughest challenge yet.

Using Lynch more hasn’t worked out

Pete Carroll sent the message early in the week that Seattle would try to establish the run in this game and use Marshawn Lynch more to do so.

But like everything else, that did not work as Lynch has just 14 yards on six carries with a long of 8.

That came on a first-down play. He then got one on second down and none on third down and Seattle punted which seemed to symbolize the way the game has gone.

Offensive line getting beaten up

Left guard Jamarco Jones left the game to be evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter so that forced rookie Phil Haynes to see the first offensive action of any kind in his career (he has played on special teams but missed all of the preseason with a core muscle injury).

Duane Brown has toughed it out to start at left tackle but he also appears to be limping around out there 20 days after having surgery to repair a meniscus issue in his knee. It’s a lot to ask.

—Bob Condotta

HALF | Packers 21, Seahawks 3

Q2 | Packers 21, Seahawks 3

Breathe easy

Can they come back?

Did he get in? Refs say yes.

Q2 | Packers 14, Seahawks 3

Adam Jude's first-quarter thoughts

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers passes while being rushed by Seattle Seahawks’ Jarran Reed during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (Darron Cummings / The Associated Press)
All Adams

If the matchup is Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams vs. Tre Flowers and Ugo Amadi, the Packers are going to win every time.

What appeared to be a communication breakdown between Flowers and Amadi, the Seahawks’ two young cornerbacks, gave the Packers an easy touchdown on the game’s opening possession.

Adams was lined up on the left side of the formation opposite Flowers, Seattle’s second-year cornerback. At the snap, Adams took a handful of step toward the right and then cut back outside. Amadi, lined up on the inside, hesitated as Adams cut back outside, leaving Adams wide open for a 20-yard TD reception from Rodgers.

It was a perfectly scripted opening drive from the Packers, and you know Rodgers will absolutely continue to target that side of the field against the Seahawks’ young corners. Seattle, so far, has no answers for Adams.

Clowney Show

Jadeveon Clowney came to play tonight.

Clowney had a tackle for loss on the Packers’ first series, and then he ended Packers’ second drive when he ran some 35 yards from the far right side of the defensive line toward the left sideline to pressure Rodgers into a throw away.

The Seahawks will need another big night from the impending free agent if they hope to leave Lambeau with a win tonight

Hollister struggles

The Seahawks got on the scoreboard late in the first quarter, thanks to Jason Myers’ 45-yard field goal. But that came after a drop by tight end Jacob Hollister on third down.

It’s a been a rough start for Hollister.

The Seahawks caught a huge break early after Hollister fumbled on the Seahawks’ first play from scrimmage — an 11-yard gain in which he was flipped head-over-heels and lost possession.

After a lengthy review, officials ruled it was a fumble but that the there was “no clear evidence” that the Packers had recovered.

—Adam Jude

Clowney injured

Q1 | Packers 7, Seahawks 3

Lob to Lockett for 28 yards

Hunt back in

Injury to watch

Huge break for Seattle

Beast Mode is starting

Crucial early challenge

Q1 | Packers 7, Seahawks 0

Clowney makes his presence known

Offensive line gets a boost as Brown returns to play but Iupati, Collier, Ansah inactive

The Seahawks got the news they were looking for to bolster their offensive line as left tackle Duane Brown was declared active for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Brown had surgery to repair a meniscus injury in his knee 20 days ago — the day after a loss to the Arizona Cardinals — with the hope that he could return for the playoffs.

“Duane is just a man, he really is,’’ Seahawks general manager John Schneider said on the team’s pregame radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle. “He’s sucking it up and he’s going for it. He told the team last night he’s going to play.’’

Brown’s backup, George Fant, was also declared active. He had also been questionable due to a groin injury suffered last week against the Eagles when he started in place of Brown.

With Brown back, Fant can return to his role as an eligible lineman/tight end, a key for Seattle which went into the game with a goal of running better than it had against the Eagles, when it got just 19 yards on 17 carries from its running backs.

However, veteran left guard Mike Iupati was declared inactive for the second straight game with a stinger. He will again be replaced by Jamarco Jones.

“Mike’s got a little neck thing going on,’’ Schneider said.

But among Seattle’s seven inactives was defensive end Ziggy Ansah, who suffered a stinger in the first half against the Eagles last week. Ansah, signed to a one-year deal with a base value worth up to $9 million, played in 11 regular season games this season as well as 12 snaps last week against the Eagles.

Seattle’s other inactives were safety Marquise Blair, receiver John Ursua, offensive linemen Chad Wheeler and Kyle Fuller and defensive end L.J. Collier.

Blair suffered an ankle injury in practice during the week but the other four are healthy scratches to get to the gameday limit of 46.

Collier was Seattle’s first-round pick and has now been inactive for both post-season games despite being healthy after playing in just 11 games during the regular season.

—Bob Condotta
Seattle Times sports staff

