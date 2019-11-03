The Seahawks entered the second half of their season as they began it — with a never-comfortable day against a seemingly outmanned opponent in which they ultimately made just enough plays to avert disaster.

Against a 2-5 Tampa Bay team that has spent much of the season struggling to stay out of its own way, the Seahawks needed to go to overtime to get the win — its fifth win in nine games this year either by four or fewer points or in OT.

But win Seattle finally did thanks to another MVP-level performance from Russell Wilson, who hit tight end Jacob Hollister on a 10-yard TD with 6:22 left in the extra period to give the Seahawks a 40-34 victory.

The TD pass was Wilson’s fifth of the day, the third time in his career he has thrown five, and gave him an absurd 22-1 TD-to-interception ratio for the season much of his damage done when trowing to Tyler Lockett who had a career-high 13 receptions for 152 yards.

And it capped a 75-yard drive that opened overtime after Seattle won to the coin toss after kicker Jason Myers missed a 40-yard field goal on the final play of regulation.

Myers, signed to a four-year deal that included $5.5 million guaranteed last March, had earlier missed a 47-yard field goal as well as an extra point, all heading to the often tricky north end zone.

Advertising

The Seahawks took no chances in OT, aggressively throwing even once safely in field goal range putting their fate in the hands of their best player, a move that finally paid off and allowed Seattle to overcome a shaky defense that allowed the most points of the season.

After playing just three games against teams that currently have winning records, Seattle now plays its next five against teams that have winning marks.

But a win — uncomfortable or not — gives Seattle a good launchpad into the heart of its schedule.

The game was somewhat reminiscent of Tampa Bay’s last visit to Seattle exactly six years ago to the day when the Bucs took a 21-0 lead only to watch as the Seahawks clawed their way back to a 27-24 win in overtime — the biggest deficit Seattle has overcome to win a game in franchise history.

This time, Seattle had to rally from 21-7 down as Tampa Bay scored on three of its first four drives, all marches of 63 yards or longer, including a 75-yard drive after getting the opening kickoff.

Seattle’s much-debated pass rush was again an issue with the Seahawks unable to get even a quarterback hit — let alone a sack — on 22 Jameis Winston pass attempts in the first half.

Advertising

But some overaggressiveness by Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians at the end of the first half helped Seattle get back into it.

With Seattle facing a punt from its own 23 the Bucs called time with 2:43 left.

But a 51-yard kick by Michael Dickson and tackle by Ugo Amadi pinned Tampa Bay at its own 23 and the Bucs had a quick three-and-out.

That gave Seattle the ball back at its own 40 with 1:43 left and the Seahawks took advantage to score a quick TD set up by a pass interference penalty in the end zone drawn by Hollister, committed by linebacker Devin White. That took the ball from the 39 to the 1 and Hollister fittingly got the TD on the next play to make it 21-13.

Myers, though, missed the extra point after earlier missing a 47-yard field goal.

Seattle then caught another break when after the Bucs moved to Seattle’s 32, Matt Gay missed a 50-yard kick wide left on the final play of the half.

Wilson was 12-16 for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, while Winston was 14-22 for 151 and also two touchdowns.

Seattle tied it midway through the third quarter with a 59-yard run by Chris Carson — the longest play from scrimmage this season for the Seahawks — setting up a 2-yard TD pass to Lockett. Carson broke through two tackles to then break into the open, and got a break when he was hit from behind and fumbled with the ball going out of bounds at the 26.

Wilson then hit Metcalf to convert the two-pointer and the game was tied at 21 with 8:03 left in the third quarter.

The Bucs retook the lead on a 41-yard field goal by Gay with 3:18 left in the third quarter. But that came only after the Bucs had two apparent touchdowns wiped out due to penalty, one coming when Jadeveon Clowney drew a holding call on Tampa Bay right tackle Demar Dotson.

Seattle seemed in trouble on its next series facing a second-and-22 following a hold. But Wilson then hit Lockett for 30 yards. That set up a 37-yard field goal by Myers that tied the game again at 24 with 14:26 left.

Seattle’s heretofore quiet pass rush finally woke up thanks to a six-man rush on second down that paid off when linebacker Bobby Wagner broke free up the middle to sack Winston for a 7-yard loss — the Seahawks’ first sack of the game.

Advertising

Myers hit a 22-yard field goal with 8:19 remaining to give Seattle its first lead of the day at 27-24 — the same score it won by in 2013.

But the Bucs used a 25-yard Winston-to-Evans completion to set up a 45-yard field goal by Gay that tied it again at 27 with 5:22 left.

The tie was quickly unbroken when Wilson spotted DK Metcalf wide open in man coverage against Bucs cornerback Jamel Dean — a backup playing in place of starter Carlton Davis III who left with an injury early in the game.

Metcalf’s 53-yard TD made it 34-27 with 4:25 remaining.

But nothing figured to come easy and it didn’t on this day as the Bucs drove 75 yards in 10 plays to score the tying TD with 46 seconds left. The key play came when Winston scrambled for five yards on a fourth-and-five with just under two minutes left.

But Seattle got into position thanks to an 18-yard pass and run by Metcalf and then a offsides penalty that took it to the 48.

A 21-yard run by Wilson in the face of a Tampa Bay blitz took it to the 31.

But Myers missed making Wilson have to lead another winning drive.

He did, the 31st time he has led a winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime.