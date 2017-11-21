Coming off a tough Monday night loss to Atlanta, the Seahawks seek a quick turnaround against the 1-9 49ers.

2017 record: 1-9, fourth in NFC West.

Coach: Kyle Shanahan (1-9 in one year with 49ers and overall).

Series record: The Seahawks lead it 22-15 and have won the last seven in a row dating to the 2013 season, including a 12-9 victory in Seattle on Sept. 17. San Francisco’s last victory over Seattle 19-17 at Candlestick Park on Dec. 8, 2013.

Early line: Seahawks by 7 points.

Key players

QB C.J. Beathard: The rookie third-round choice appears likely to start for the fifth consecutive game with San Francisco apparently content to let Jimmy Garoppolo have at least another week of learning the system before playing. 49ers general manager John Lynch told Bay Area reporters Tuesday that Beathard also has earned the right to keep playing due to some strong recent outings, including completing 19 of 25 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-21 victory over the Giants on Nov. 12. Beathard also shows some decent mobility, having run for three touchdowns.

RB Carlos Hyde: Hyde’s 124 yards in the first game against Seattle this year remains the most against the Seahawks this season and one of only two times Seattle has allowed a rusher to get 100 or more yards (the other being Tennessee’s DeMarco Murray with 115). Hyde had runs of 61 and 27 against Seattle in averaging 8.3 yards per attempt. Hyde is 11th in the NFL this week with 592 yards and also ranks third among all NFL running backs with 42 receptions.

WR Marquise Goodwin: Goodwin, who was a fraternity brother of Seattle’s Earl Thomas at Texas, turned in one of the season’s most emotional moments when he scored on an 83-yard touchdown against the Giants and then dropped to his knees in the end zone in prayer, revealing after the game he had played just hours after he and his wife, Morgan, had lost their infant son due to complications from premature childbirth. On the field, Goodwin leads the NFL this season with 21.7 average yards per reception.

LB Reuben Foster: The Seahawks didn’t get a look at the rookie from Alabama in the first meeting this season as he sat out after hurting his ankle the week before. But he has returned and played well of late, making 24 tackles in the past two games.

About San Francisco

The 49ers remain in full rebuild mode under the first-year tenure of Shanahan and Lynch. But San Francisco also has generally played pretty competitively despite its 1-9 record, having lost four games by three or fewer points and then getting off the mat a week ago Sunday to finally get a victory, beating the Giants. San Francisco had a bye last weekend which should mean a pretty healthy team facing a Seattle squad coming off a tough Monday night defeat, which alone makes this a dangerous game for Seattle. Shanahan was hired away from Atlanta, where he was the offensive coordinator, with the hope he could revive the 49ers’ offense. But that has yet to happen as San Francisco is averaging just 17.4 points a game, 28th in the NFL, and gaining 325.9 yards a game, 22nd. But the hope for the 49ers is that putting up 474 on the Giants marks a breakout that can continue against the Seahawks. One 49ers stat the Seahawks envy? San Francisco has nine rushing touchdowns, three times as many as Seattle, with Hyde accounting for four. The receiving duo of Goodwin and Pierre Garcon also could challenge Seattle’s Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor-less secondary — Sherman helped put the clamps on Garcon in the first game by holding him to three receptions for 26 yards. The Seahawks had one of their best rushing games of the season in the first meeting against San Francisco with 131 yards on 37 attempts, including 93 on 20 carries by rookie Chris Carson. Carson is sidelined but expect Seattle to do whatever it can to get the run game going against the 49ers because this might be the best chance the rest of the season to do that — San Francisco is 31st in the NFL this week in rushing defense, allowing 133.5 per game.