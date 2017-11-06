In a tight series, the Seahawks will look to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Washington by playing in Arizona, where they haven’t lost since 2012.

2017 record: 4-4, third in NFC West.

Coach: Bruce Arians (45-26-1 in five seasons with Arizona and overall).

Series record: Arizona leads it 18-17-1 and Seattle has won only won of the last four, losing two and another ending in a tie —- a 6-6 overtime game in Glendale last season. Seattle has not lost at Arizona since 2012, however, in what was the first game of Russell Wilson’s career, a 20-16 Cardinals’ win.

Early line: Seahawks by six points.

Key players

QB Drew Stanton: The 33-year-old longtime backup is again Arizona’s starter with Carson Palmer out with a broken left arm. The Cardinals played it pretty conservatively in his first start Sunday against the 49ers leaning on the running game to pull out a 20-10 win over the 49ers. But Stanton threw two touchdowns and also can cause more trouble with his legs than Palmer. Stanton, though, also is prone to mistakes with a career interception rate of 3.9. Stanton is now 9-5 in career starts

RB Adrian Peterson: The future Hall of Famer has had two really good games and one bad one after being traded to Arizona from New Orleans last month — he has 134, 21 and 159 in his three games with the Cardinals. Sunday he needed a career-high 37 careers to get 159 yards against the 49ers, rushing for almost all of the 167 Arizona had as a team. The question now is whether the 32-year-old Peterson can recover physically well enough by Thursday to be effective against the Seahawks. Arians said Monday he doesn’t think that will be a issue telling Arizona reporters that “I would think the same as last week’’ when asked how many carries Peterson may get against Seattle.

WR Larry Fitzgerald: Another future Hall of Famer, the 34-year-old Fitzgerald continues to defy age ranking tied for sixth in the NFL this week in receptions with 50 and ninth in yards with 564. He wasn’t needed as much against the 49ers with Peterson running like crazy but had 70 yards on five well-timed receptions. This will be Fitzgerald’s 26th game against Seattle. He has 145 receptions for 1,790 yards and 11 touchdowns against the Seahawks.

OLB Chandler Jones: The 27-year-old is having one of the best seasons of any pass rusher in the NFL with nine sacks, fourth in the league. Jones, though, also will drop into coverage and is moved around quite a bit and also has 31 total tackles.

About Arizona

The Cardinals have been one of the more erratic teams in the NFL this season — or consistent, depending on how you view it — going loss, win, loss, win, loss, win, loss win to start the season. With each loss the Cardinals seem like an old team that may be on its last legs. With each win, Arizona suddenly seems to have renewed life with a veteran corps ready and willing to make one last run at the playoffs. The loss of Palmer was viewed as a potentially season-altering injury. But Stanton at least has a lot of experience in Arians’ system and the Cardinals are likely to get as much use as they can out of Peterson, who seems motivated to prove that he still has a lot of football left. Arizona had no real running game until Peterson arrived, and still ranks fifth in passing yards for the season at 261 per game. Arizona’s defense has its share of big names but hasn’t always played well this season chewed up two weeks ago for 33 points and 425 yards by the Rams — the third straight game in which Arizona had allowed at least 400 yards. And it’s hard not to notice that Arizona’s four wins have come against the 49ers (twice), Colts and Tampa Bay, teams that are a combined 5-30. Arizona has lost by 11 or more to each of its other four foes — Dallas, Detroit, Philadelphia and the Rams. But the Cardinals also know the Seahawks well and division games can be especially tricky even moreso on a Thursday night.

By the numbers

6: The number of points Arizona has scored in each of its last three home games against Seattle.

111-40: Seattle’s combined margin against the Cardinals in the last four games in Arizona.

6-6: The score of last year’s game, the only tie game in Seahawks’ history.