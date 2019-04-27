After making yet another trade to accumulate more picks as the final day of the 2019 NFL Draft opened Saturday, the Seahawks then added to their receiver position, taking Gary Jennings of West Virginia at pick number 120. The Seahawks then quickly added to their offensive line by taking guard Phil Haynes at 124, also in the fourth round. And then they quickly added another safety, using their pick at 132 to take Oregon safety Ugochukwu Amadi.

Jennings listed at 6-1, 213, had 161 catches for 2,178 yards last three years at WVU and played mostly in the slot at WVU, via Sports Info Solutions.

NFL Draft Live: Follow along with us for the latest all weekend

Said Seahawks receivers coach Nate Carroll in comments supplied by the team: “Gary is competitive, physical, and driven. He is a high-effort guy. This kid wants to learn and will fit in great with the wide receiver room. He and D.K. (Metcalf) will push each other to learn and make each other better.”

The pick came after the Seahawks made their fourth trade of the draft to move down and accumulate more picks, dealing pick 114 to the Vikings for picks 120 and 204. It was the sixth trade the Seahawks have made during the draft, as well as the Frank Clark trade that began the week.

That gave Seattle six on the last day of the draft, and 10 overall.

Seattle selected D.K. Metcalf in the second round on Friday and now has added two receivers to add to a corps that may be without Doug Baldwin, who is considering retiring.

Haynes, listed at 6-5-3/8, 322 pounds, was a four-year starter at Wake Forest and did not begin playing football until his senior year of high school then arrived at Wake recruited to play defensive end, at the time weighing 250 pounds.

Wrote the Lindy’s pre-draft preview of Haynes: “Extremely physical player with natural brute strength, able to generate great push at the point of attack.”’

Haynes became the leader of Wake’s “Beef Boys” offensive line and drew attention for his backstory. As Lindy’s described it, Haynes has “one of the most heart-touching stories you’ll hear about leading up to the draft, Haynes grew up with a disabled mother and was aided by a Raleigh (N.C.) man who was inspired by the movie ‘Blind Side’ and paid for his private-school tuition.”

The pick of Haynes gives Seattle 14 offensive linemen on its current roster.

Amadi, listed at 5-9-3/8, 199 pounds, returned two interceptions for touchdowns last season at Oregon and also a punt. He may also be a consideration as a nickel.