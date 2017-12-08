Seahawks offensive lineman Oday Aboushi is out for the year, coach Pete Carroll said on his radio show Friday morning.

Aboushi suffered a shoulder injury against Atlanta on Nov. 20 and has not played since. Aboushi started eight games this season at right guard, moving into the starting lineup for the third game at Tennessee.

Rookie Ethan Pocic has taken over that spot with Aboushi out and now appears set to stay there for the rest of the year. Mark Glowinski has also started at right guard this season.

Aboushi signed a one-year contract as a free agent last March and could hit the free agency market again next spring.

“He’s finished for the season, he’s on IR,” Carroll said on 97.3 KIRO. “Or, he’s not yet, but he will be eventually. He’s going to have to get surgery and stuff like that.”

Seattle is also still waiting to put strong safety Kam Chancellor on IR. But because players have to be paid on IR the Seahawks appear to be waiting to make any moves to the roster because they have little salary cap room to add any new players — they are listed as having negative $184,149 as of Friday morning on the official NFLPA salary cap chart.

Seattle also appears to have enough healthy players to fill out a 46-man gameday roster, one reason the Seahawks can wait to make any moves of players to IR.

The Seahawks this week also promoted center Joey Hunt from the practice squad to add depth on the offensive line. That gives Seattle nine healthy offensive linemen for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville.

That number includes Pocic, who sat out practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury but practiced on Thursday. Carroll said this morning Pocic should be good for Sunday.

“He practiced through the week on a limited basis,” Carroll said of Pocic. “He’s going to be OK we think. We’ll work him out at the stadium, but we think he’s going to be OK to play.”

Carroll also said rookie Nazair Jones will miss a second straight game with an ankle injury and also said defensive end Dion Jordan (neck) is day-to-day. Jordan also sat out last week.