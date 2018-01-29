Our overview of the Seahawks position groups heading into the offseason begins with the most vital of all --- quarterback.

The Seahawks’ star-crossed 2017 season — the first to finish without a playoff berth in six years thanks to a late collapse following a win over Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia — is receding into the rearview mirror.

Looming ever closer are the tough player personnel decisions the team will have to make as it begins to prepare for 2018, in the wake of having already made some significant coaching staff changes.

They are decisions that could vastly reshape the Seahawks as fans have come to know them.

In our annual post-season position review series, we’ll look at the season that was and project what could be on the horizon.

We’ll start with quarterbacks.

QUARTERBACK

STARTER

Russell Wilson

Snaps played: 1,062 of 1,067, 99.53 percent (per Pro Football Reference).

Contract situation: Signed through 2019 season with salary cap hits of $23.7 million and $25.2 million the next two years.

2017 stats: 339-553, 3,983 yards, 61.3 completion percentage, 34 TDs, 11 interceptions. 95 carries for 586 yards.

BACKUPS

Austin Davis

Snaps played: 5 of 1,067, .47 percent.

Contract situation: Will become an unrestricted free agent when new league year begins March 14.

2017 stats: One carry for minus-one yard.

Trevone Boykin

Snaps played: None. Spent the season on the practice squad.

Contract situation: Was re-signed after the season to a futures contract, meaning he officially becomes part of the 90-man roster again when the new league year begins on March 14 (a futures contract means he is bound to the team until then).

2017 REVIEW

Did any NFL player have a more polarizing season this year than Wilson?

For about three-quarters of the year he was a leading MVP candidate, ultimately setting a record in the Super Bowl era by accounting for 86.4 percent of the Seahawks’ total offense, as well as all but one touchdown, and tying his own franchise record with 34 touchdown passes.

But Wilson also had a somewhat-baffling habit of slow starts — obviously, he’s far from alone in blame on that front but as the quarterback it starts with him — as well as what seemed an increasing tendency as the year wore on to bail out of the pocket quickly (though again, given the issues with the offensive line, there’s some share blame there).

That helped lead to a late-season offensive fade led to the firings of offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and line coach Tom Cable as well as an apparent shakeup of the quarterbacks coach (it remains expected that receivers coach Dave Canales will shift to that role) with a thought that Pete Carroll feels Wilson may need both a sterner and more consistent voice to guide him through the tough times as well as a different set of eyes to help maximize his talents.

Wilson stayed healthy in 2017 ultimately turning all the offseason talk about the backup quarterback spot (Colin Kaepernick?) much ado about nothing.

GRADE: B-plus.

OFF-SEASON OBJECTIVES

As far as personnel, there’s a chance the Seahawks could have the same three QBs on the roster in 2018 as in 2017. Davis was a starter for the Rams in 2014 under new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and could well return, and the Seahawks already re-signed Boykin, the 2016 backup who spent last season on the practice squad.

But is this the year the Seahawks make a real effort to acquire a young quarterback to groom for the long-term?

There were rumblings Seattle was interested a year ago in drafting Patrick Mahomes, who eventually went in the first round to the Chiefs.

The team doesn’t have the concern about Wilson’s health this offseason that it had last year.

But what it may have to think about is Wilson having just two years left on his contract — recall that Wilson wanted to be able to potentially become an unrestricted free agent following his age 30 season when he re-signed in 2016, which is why he signed a four-year extension instead of five.

The smart money is still on Wilson playing for the Seahawks for a really long time.

But how the transition goes with the new offensive coaches will be telling for both sides.

Wilson showed he can quickly adapt to new systems when he went from North Carolina State in 2010 to Wisconsin in 2011 and then to the Seahawks in 2012. But he has had the same basic set of offensive coaches in his ear for all six seasons with the Seahawks with Carroll deciding that despite all Wilson has accomplished, change was needed.

If the coaching staff changes might have been intended in part as a wakeup call for Wilson, so too could the team potentially bring in some stiffer competition behind him on the roster.

POSSIBLE FREE AGENT TARGETS: With Wilson’s cap hits only continuing to increase the next two years don’t expect Seattle to want to spend much on a veteran backup, which is why bringing back Davis seems logical, unless he’d prefer going somewhere he’d have a more realistic chance to play.

Another possibility? Veteran Kellen Clemens, a 34-year-old former Oregon star who was a backup for six of the nine years Schottenheimr has been an offensive coordinator in the NFL with the Jets and Rams. Clemens, who spent the last four season with the Chargers, will be an unrestricted free agent.

POSSIBLE DRAFT TARGETS: Seattle hasn’t drafted a quarterback since taking Wilson in the third round in 2012. With just one pick in the first three rounds — for now, anyway — and that in the first round at No. 18, Seattle wouldn’t seem likely to draft a quarterback real high this year, if at all. If the Seahawks do, then it would obviously speak to what it might view as some uncertainty about the future.

The last few years Seattle has added only QBs who fit the Wilson dual-threat mode. It’ll be interesting to see if the Seahawks might vary from that now with Schottenheimer running the offense.

One late-round/free agent name that might be intriguing if Seattle sticks to the dual-threat model? Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett, whose shaky performance at the East-West Shrine game means he might fall out of the draft.