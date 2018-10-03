The Seahawks officially filled out their 53-man roster Wednesday morning.

Bob Condotta
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The Seahawks made it official Wednesday how they are filling out their 53-man roster in the wake of Sunday’s injuries and the news of the suspension of Mychal Kendricks, and there were no surprises.

As has been speculated on Tuesday, Seattle signed safeties Maurice Alexander and T.J. Green to help fill the void of the loss of Earl Thomas and Kendricks and also promoted tight end Darrell Daniels from the practice squad to take the place of injured tight end Will Dissly.

Alexander was with Seattle throughout training camp and can play both safety spots and also spent much of the final preseason game against the Raiders playing weakside linebacker, the spot Kendricks had been playing. He was released in the cutdown to 53 and had remained a free agent. Green is a former second-round pick of the Colts who started 11 games at safety over the last two seasons.

Daniels played the the first three games of the 2018 season with Seattle before being waived and re-signed to the practice squad last week.

Daniels becomes one of just two tight ends on the Seattle roster, the other being Nick Vannett.

Seattle also signed cornerback Kalan Reed to the practice squad, filling Daniels’ spot.

The Seahawks on Tuesday placed Thomas and Dissly on Injured Reserve.

