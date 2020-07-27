With players beginning to report for the opening of training camp Tuesday, the Seahawks took care of some necessary business, signing first-round pick Jordyn Brooks.

Brooks, a linebacker from Texas Tech, will get a four-year deal worth up to $12.23 million, the slotted contract for the 27th overall pick in the draft last April. Brooks is expected to have a salary cap hit of $2.24 million for the 2020 season, receiving a bonus that will be pro-rated at $1.6 million for each of the four years of the deal (or $6.4 million overall).

That will bring Seattle’s salary cap to about $15.6 million remaining.

Brooks is the third of Seattle’s eight picks to officially sign, with tight end Colby Parkinson and receiver Freddie Swain. Rookies count for the minimum $610,000 against the cap until they sign and their bonuses are then factored in.

Seahawks players are beginning to travel to Seattle to report on Tuesday and take tests for COVID-19.

NFL Media reported Monday that players will be required to have three negative tests before being allowed in team facilities.

Teams are not allowed to do any on-field football work until Aug. 12.

The Seahawks have 81 players on their roster, and will need to cut at least one more to get down to 80 before Tuesday. Seattle has decided not to bring 90 to camp to avoid splitting into two separate groups (teams will not be allowed to have more than 80 players in the building at once).

As one precaution, the Seahawks will not allow quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Geno Smith to be in meetings together, according to what coach Pete Carroll told Pete King of NBC Sports.

“What if you lose both quarterbacks?” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “But we got a plan for that. They’re not gonna be in the same meeting room.”