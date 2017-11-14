The Seahawks on Tuesday officially announced the signing of free agent cornerback Byron Maxwell while also signing running back Mike Davis to their 53-man roster.

To make room for the two on the roster, Seattle placed cornerback Richard Sherman and running back C.J. Prosise on Injured Reserve, officially ending the season for each.

Sherman suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on Thursday at Arizona and the Seahawks are bringing back Maxwell to add depth at cornerback.

Maxwell played with Seattle from 2011-14 then signed with the Eagles as a free agent in 2015 and then was traded to Miami in 2016 before being released by the Dolphins last month. The Seahawks worked out Maxwell on Monday as they sought to add depth with Sherman out and officially signed him on Tuesday.

As for Davis, who has been on the practice squad all season, he will fill out the depth at tailback with the loss of Prosise, a third-round pick in 2016 out of Notre Dame who has battled injuries all season and has played just 75 snaps.

Prosise suffered another ankle injury against Arizona on Thursday and will end his second season with Seattle having gained 23 yards on 11 carries and catching six passes for 87 yards.

Going on IR means Prosise will have played in just 11 games in his first two seasons in the NFL.

Davis was a fourth-round pick of the 49ers in 2015 out of South Carolina. He played in 14 games the last two years with the 49ers gaining 109 yards on 54 carries (an average of 2.0 per attempt) before being waived by the 49ers in May. He was then claimed by Seattle and emerged as the team’s leading rusher in the preseason with 106 yards on 24 carries with a long of 38 while also catching five passes for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Coach Pete Carroll said during the preseason that Davis had the ability to be either an early-down back or fill the two-minute/third-down back role that Prosise has typically held (Davis had 70 receptions during his South Carolina career and 10 for 63 yards in his two seasons with the 49ers).

His promotion again gives Seattle four tailbacks, joining Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls and J.D. McKissic in the team’s backfield.

Davis, a native of Atlanta, is listed at 5-9, 217.