OK, let’s get it out of the way — we can all acknowledge that the Seahawks are likely to make some trades with their 2019 draft picks due to their history and their situation this year.

Seattle has just four picks, as was confirmed by the NFL on Friday when it set the official 2019 draft order following the revealing of compensatory picks, and also has not used its original first-round pick in the draft since 2011. So yes, the team’s current order of picks is not likely to last with the Seahawks almost certainly hoping to acquire more picks, and with the easiest way to do that being to trade down with its first-rounder, as it has so often done in past years.

But for now, this is is what Seattle has, as set by the NFL on Friday:

• First round, pick No. 21 overall;

• Third round, pick No. 84 overall;

• Fourth round, pick No. 124 overall;

• Fifth round, pick No. 159 overall.

Seattle does not have picks in the second, sixth or seventh rounds due to trades for Duane Brown, Brett Hundley and Shalom Luani, respectively. And it did not get any compensatory picks for free agent losses in 2018, as the league confirmed Friday.

Four picks would be the fewest in team history. Seattle has not had fewer than eight in the Pete Carroll/John Schneider regime (that coming in 2015). Seattle has had as few as five only twice, in 1997 and 1994 (though hey, at least Seattle picked a future Hall of Famer each time — Walter Jones and Kevin Mawae).

Seattle has picked at 21 only once in its history, via Pro Football Reference, taking offensive lineman Pete Kendall at that spot in 1996.

Seattle’s only pick at 84 was offensive tackle Sean Locklear in 2004 and its only pick at 124 was offensive lineman Mansfield Wrotto . And its only pick at 159 was linebacker Jeb Huckeba in 2005.