Seahawks starting left guard Luke Joeckel will have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee this week, coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday, which will likely sideline him for Seattle’s next game on Oct. 22 against the New York Giants.

Carroll wouldn’t say how long Joeckel would be out — the hope is possibly not much more than a game or two.

But Carroll called it “probably too much to count on’’ for Joeckel to play against the Giants — the Seahawks are off this Sunday, one reason the team picked now for Joeckel to have the surgery.

That means Seattle will almost certainly have a change to its offensive line when they head to New York after having gone with the same five for the last three games.

Joeckel, who signed a one-year deal as a free agent in March worth up to $8 million, had ACL, MCL and PCL surgery on his knee last October, which ended his season with Jacksonville.

Carroll said the surgery Joeckel will have this week — he said the hope is it will happen Thursday — is to clean-up some lingering issues from the injury of last year.

Joeckel has played all 340 offensive snaps for the Seahawks this season but the team has also been giving him regular days off to try to manage the knee. With the bye week the team decided it was best for him to have the surgery to try to get as healthy as possible for the stretch run.

“It’s just developments that occur going through the process of getting your knee back,’’ Carroll said. “We brought him back very carefully and there was something that was kind of hanging in there that was irritating him for some time and we tried to wait it out and see what it was and we have waited as long as we can wait and he’s been a stud about it and now it’s time to get cleaned up and hopefully it will be really smooth for him and the docs will get him cleaned out and away we go.’’

The news of Joeckel’s surgery and at least brief absence came as it was also revealed that the Seahawks had veteran free agent Branden Albert in for a tryout — Carroll confirmed that Albert did try out during his Monday news conference.

The 32-year-old Albert has played for Kansas City and Miami in a career that dates to 2008, making the Pro Bowl in 2013 and 2015 as a left tackle.

But he retired before the start of the season after being traded to Jacksonville, then after deciding not to retire he was released in August.

It’s unclear if the Seahawks are interested in Albert due to Joeckel’s issues or simply kicking the tires on a veteran who would likely come in on a minimum-salary deal.

There have also been rumors that the Seahawks are among the teams interested in trading for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, who continues to hold out, if the Texans decide to deal him — the NFL trade deadline is Oct. 31. Brown, though, is seeking more money than the $9.4 million and $9.75 million he is due this year and next, so the Seahawks would have to deal or release someone making a significant amount to make such a trade work salary cap-wise. Like Albert, Brown is also 32 years old.

The Seahawks have felt the line made good progress the previous two weeks after Oday Aboushi replaced Mark Glowinski at right tackle prior to the game at Tennessee — Seattle’s 910 combined yards against the Colts and Titans was the most of any team in the NFL.

But the offense struggled against the Rams, held to 241 yards and to just 13 net yards and no first downs on four possessions in the fourth quarter (not counting the final kneel down to run out the clock).

Asked what he has seen out of the offensive line so far, Carroll said Monday: “That we’ve made improvement and we are kid of feeling our guys in terms of what their strengths are and how they are fitting together with still areas that you can see will improve in terms of identification and communication on the move and some of the pass rushes — just small things that we can do better that will keep us cleaner. (Quarterback) Russell (Wilson) is being very resourceful in the pocket keeping plays alive, too, when they do have issues being able to escape. But we’re getting better. Just got to keep going in that same direction and keep improving.”