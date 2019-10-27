ATLANTA — The Seahawks had their original starting offensive line back together Sunday.

That lasted a mere six snaps.

Center Justin Britt went down with a left knee injury on the Seahawks’ opening drive against the Falcons. Britt immediately grabbed his left knee as he was bent backward, then remained on the field for a couple minutes as trainers attended to him.

He has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The injury appears to be significant. FOX cameras captured him with tears in his eyes as he spoke to teammates on the sideline. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that the Seahawks fear Britt will be out for the remainder of the season.

#Seahawks C Justin Britt, who was ruled out quickly, is feared to have a serious and season-ending knee injury, sources say. He’ll have an MRI to confirm, but Seattle has likely lost its starting center. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2019

Joey Hunt replaced Britt at center. Hunt had played just 11 snaps this season before Sunday, and he started three games in his first three seasons with the Seahawks.

The Seahawks were finally getting healthier on the line with veterans Duane Brown and D.J. Fluker returning to the starting lineup Sunday.

Brown had missed the past two games with a biceps injury.

Fluker missed most of the last three games with a hamstring injury.