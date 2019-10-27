ATLANTA — The Seahawks had their original starting offensive line back together Sunday.

That lasted a mere six snaps.

Center Justin Britt went down with a left knee injury on the Seahawks’ opening drive against the Falcons. Britt immediately grabbed his left knee as he was bent backward, then remained on the field for a couple minutes as trainers attended to him.

He was ruled out for the remainder of the game, and after the game Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the injury would likely be season-ending.

“It looks like an ACL” tear, Carroll said, adding that the team would await results of more tests before making a final determination.

FOX cameras captured Britt with tears in his eyes as he spoke to teammates on the sideline shortly after the injury occurred.

“You hate to see that for Britt. We’re just praying for him for a speedy recovery,” veteran left tackle Duane Brown said.

Joey Hunt replaced Britt at center. Hunt, a sixth-round pick in 2016, had played just 11 snaps this season before Sunday, and he started three games in his first three seasons with the Seahawks.

Carroll indicted Hunt would be the long-term replacement with Britt out.

“Joey Hunt jumped in there and Joey has been preparing for this opportunity forever,” Carroll said. “He’s been a great worker and a total team guy and he’ll do a really good job filling the spot. Really smart guy and he’s ready to go. He’ll fill in just like our guys do.”

The Seahawks were finally getting healthier on the line with Brown and D.J. Fluker returning to the starting lineup Sunday.

Brown had missed the past two games with a biceps injury.

Fluker missed most of the last three games with a hamstring injury.