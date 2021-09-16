RENTON — The Seahawks’ revamped offensive line has suddenly gotten thin.

For the first time this week, starting left guard Damien Lewis and backup tackle Jamarco Jones both showed up on the Seahawks’ injury report Thursday. Lewis has a groin injury and Jones has a knee injury; neither practiced Thursday.

It’s been a busy week already for the Seahawks offensive line. On Wednesday, the team placed veteran center Ethan Pocic (knee) on the injured reserve and announced that veteran guard Jordan Simmons had been signed to the Raiders’ 53-man roster off the Seahawks’ practice squad.

If Lewis’ and/or Jones’ injuries are anything serious, the Seahawks do have an intriguing backup in Jake Curhan, the only undrafted rookie to make the team out of training camp.

The loss of Simmons leaves three other offensive linemen on the practice squad: Phil Haynes, Greg Eiland and Pier-Olivier Lestage.

Also out Thursday were running back Rashaad Penny and rookie receiver Dee Eskridge. Penny is expected to miss at least one game because of a calf injury, and perhaps more.

Eskridge stayed home on Wednesday as he recovered from a concussion, Pete Carroll said. That Eskridge hasn’t been cleared from concussion protocols makes it unlikely he would be available to play Sunday against Tennessee.

Defensive tackles Bryan Mone (elbow) and Poona Ford (shoulder) were both listed as limited participants in Thursday’s practice.