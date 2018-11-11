The Seahawks showed they had finally built an NFL-quality offense line with the way the unit handled the Rams last month.

So, what most stood out to you?

Was it the visual of D.J. Fluker putting Ndamukong Suh on the IHOP menu during Mike Davis’ touchdown run?

Was it the box score showing the Seahawks’ season-high 190 rushing yards, which came on a 32 carries?

Or was it that Seattle was perhaps a bad holding penalty away from knocking off the Rams, who were expected to simultaneously steamroll, boat race and lambaste the Seahawks?

Whatever the case, it’s hard to dispute the following: The narrative surrounding Seattle’s offensive line officially flipped during that 33-31 loss to L.A. last month.

And it can’t afford to flip back Sunday.

Watching the Seahawks through the first four games in 2018 made even challenging the Rams seem unlikely when they met earlier in the season.

Quarterback Russell Wilson — who entered the season already having been more sacked than any other signal caller over the previous five years — had been sacked 16 times.

The running game, meanwhile, had managed just 3.25 yards per carry before meeting then-winless Arizona in Week 4.

And now this O-line, which had been ranked near the bottom of the league by Pro Football Focus, was supposed to act as some kind of obstacle against a D-line anchored by Suh, Michael Brockers and potential Defensive Player of the Year winner Aaron Donald?

It didn’t seem possible. Then, the impossible became reality.

Thanks to the pounding of the boys up front, Seattle tailback Chris Carson racked up 116 yards on 19 carries, good for more than six yards per rush. Wilson, meanwhile, was sacked just twice, and received the proper protection to throw three touchdown passes en route to a 132.5 passer rating.

It was perhaps the most impressive loss the Seahawks have had since they drafted Wilson in 2012. And though I’ll abstain from the phrase “moral victory,” the linemen did receive and education that day.

“We learned a lot from that game. We learned we could play with the Rams, who everyone thought was unbeatable and unbreakable,” Seahawks right tackle Germain Ifedi said. “This game we have to show that we can do it again, but this time we need to get it across the finish line.”

Fluker was a little more direct when he spoke after the game that day. He mentioned how the Rams were “lucky” after his controversial holding call took the Seahawks out of field-goal range at the end of the game, and that he had been “taking (Suh) to the water” throughout the game.

He wasn’t speaking out of disrespect. Just out of truth. And that water-taking continued throughout the next few weeks.

From the Seahawks’ third through seventh game, they were second in the NFL in rushing yards. From Week 3 to Week 6, they were ranked first in pass-block efficiency. In Week 7 vs. the Lions, they had 142 rushing yards and gave Wilson the necessary barricade to notch the first perfect passer rating of his career.

The loss against the Chargers last Sunday wasn’t their best from a pass-protection standpoint as Wilson was sacked four times. But even with an Carson-less second half, Seattle put up 142 yards on the ground and still rank third in the league in rushing yards.

Seahawks linemen will say they were already aware of what they could do before that Rams game. But doubters of the previously maligned O-line were given their official notice.

As left tackle Duane Brown said: “We did what we set out to do, which was establish the line of scrimmage (and win that battle in the run game, which led to us being pretty good in pass protection, which is something they kind of pride themselves as a pass rush.”

All that is true. But so is this.

The Seahawks are 9.5 point underdogs in a game that will put them at 4-5 on the season if they lose. Controlling the game upfront against the best team in the NFC is essential if they want any chance to win.

The first time they faced the Rams this season, Seattle’s O-line played far above expectations. Now, they will have to do it again — high as those expectations have become.