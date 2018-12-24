The Seahawks have had to weather through some attrition on the offensive line in recent weeks. Yet, they still found a way to beat the Chiefs.

One key to the improved play of Seattle’s offensive line this season has been its relative stability.

But on a night when the line had to shuffle faces and places like it hasn’t all season, the result was still the same — a punishing rushing attack (210 yards), enough pass blocking to allow a big day for Russell Wilson and a 38-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen, to tell you the truth,’’ said Seattle coach Pete Carroll of how the line had to come together during the week.

The Seahawks went into the week figuring Ethan Pocic would have to start at right guard in place of D.J. Fluker, with Jordan Simmons lost for the season last week against the 49ers.

Things then got even more harried when right tackle Germain Ifedi suffered a groin injury in practice Thursday. He ultimately was unable to play and inactive, ending a streak of 43 straight starts. That forced George Fant to make his first start of any kind since 2016, and first ever at right tackle.

Then it got even more hectic when J.R. Sweezy suffered a sprained ankle. That forced Seattle to use Fluker — who had been intended to play an emergency role – and shift Pocic to left guard to allow Fluker, who has barely practiced in weeks, to stay on his familiar right.

Pocic had drawn a lot of criticism for drawing two holding penalties late in last week’s loss to the 49ers.

But Carroll heaped nothing but praise on Pocic for Sunday’s effort, especially for moving sides — Sweezy never did return and it’s unclear the severity of the injury (the good news is that with the playoffs clinched, he can be rested next week against the Arizona Cardinals if need be).

“A great game for Po,’’ Carroll said of Pocic. “A fantastic job.’’

It was a rare time of instability for the Seahawks on the line. The Seahawks had played four-fifths of their intended starters in every game this season, with their intended starting five going in seven of the last 10 games — the only three exceptions being the three games right guard Fluker missed with a hamstring injury, though, he was ably replaced in each by Simmons.

Even Fant had to leave Sunday’s game briefly due to an ankle injury. Fant missed one play — Chris Carson’s 4-yard TD run –- in which he was replaced by Elijah Nkansah. Nkansah was signed from the practice squad on Saturday to add depth at tackle with Ifedi out.

But Fant can now at least say the Seahawks have scored a touchdown on every play he has been on the field.

NOTES