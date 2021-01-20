Add one name to the list of potential next Seahawks offensive coordinators, take one off.

The Seahawks are expected to interview Kirby Wilson, running backs coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to one report Wednesday. And former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is “leaning toward” taking the 2021 season off instead of pursuing another coaching position, according to another report.

Pederson, a Ferndale native, was reported to have spoken to the Seahawks already about the job.

But according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Pederson may not coach in 2021 reportedly saying in a text Tuesday night that he is “leaning toward taking the next year off and preparing for [the] next season.” Pederson’s Eagles contract ran through the 2022 season meaning he is likely getting paid for two more years even if he sits out.

The NFL Network, meanwhile, reported that the Seahawks are expected to interview Wilson for the OC job, which became open when Seattle fired Brian Schottenheimer last week.

The 59-year-old Wilson was a member of Pete Carroll’s coaching staff in New England in 1997-99 as running backs coach and then was part of his initial coaching staff at USC in 2001 as receivers coach. Wilson has worked in the NFL since 2002 as a running backs coach for Tampa Bay, Arizona, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and for the last two years with the Raiders.

According to the NFL Network, Wilson has not interviewed for an OC job since 2014. He has never been an offensive coordinator at either the college or NFL level.

Wilson was on the coaching staff for two Super Bowl winners — Tampa Bay following the 2002 season and Pittsburgh following the 2009 season.

Wilson returned to work under Jon Gruden with the Raiders the past two years.

Along with Pederson, the Seahawks have reportedly also spoken to former Jets head coach Adam Gase and former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn about the OC job and are also expected to talk to Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka. Kafka has also been rumored as a possible target of the Eagles as Pederson’s replacement, and also thought to be in line to be the next OC of the Chiefs if Eric Bieniemy were to depart.