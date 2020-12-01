What did Pete Carroll think of how the Eagles “fired up” DK Metcalf? What’s the latest on Carlos Dunlap? And was Monday night’s 23-17 win over Philadelphia the best game Jamal Adams has played as a Seahawk?

Carroll addressed those topics and more Tuesday during his weekly radio show on 710 ESPN Seattle.

Here are highlights:

Dunlap has MRI on foot

The one big injury concern from the game was the loss of defensive end Carlos Dunlap in the second half.

Carroll called the injury “a sore foot” and said “we don’t know what it is. Something at the bottom of his foot.”

Carroll said Dunlap was scheduled to have an MRI exam Tuesday morning to determine the severity. The team was not scheduled to have additional media access Tuesday, an off day for players.

Dunlap played 38 of 71 possible snaps against the Eagles before departing. He was playing in his fourth game with the Seahawks since being acquired in a trade with the Bengals.

Advertising

Dunlap has been exceedingly durable during his career, playing all 16 games from 2013-18. He missed two games in 2019 because of a knee injury before returning to play the final nine games.

Dunlap has revived Seattle’s pass rush with four sacks in four games, during which time the defense has 19. The Seahawks had just nine in six games before his arrival but have 31 for the season, tied for the seventh-most in the NFL.

Megatron or The Mandalorian?

Second-year receiver DK Metcalf set a career high with 177 receiving yards on 10 catches and leads the NFL with 1,039 yards.

Metcalf said after the game he acquired a little extra “chip on my shoulder” when Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz told Metcalf he had coached Calvin “Megatron” Johnson in Detroit and, in Schwartz’s words later, added that Metcalf was the closest thing he’d seen to Johnson. Metcalf sort of turned it the other way, interpreting Schwartz as saying Metcalf wasn’t yet as good as Johnson.

Carroll said Tuesday he thought it was “kind of surprising” that Schwartz would approach Metcalf “and bring something like that up.”

“You kind of want to let that sleeping dog lay,” Carroll said. “Don’t want to wake him up and kick him. I thought it was cool that DK took it that way.”

Advertising

Metcalf later tweeted a meme from the ESPN series “The Last Dance” about Michael Jordan and the Bulls’ 1998 season, in which much was made of Jordan finding the slightest of slights to turn into motivational fuel.

Carroll noted that the Seahawks watched the documentary this summer.

“We talked about it throughout the offseason,” Carroll said.

Carroll had one other thought on the “controversy.”

“Megatron is sort of a thing of the past,” Carroll said. “But if he (Schwartz) brought up The Mandalorian, that might have been more appropriate.”

Adams’ best game

Adams had nine tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits against the Eagles, and he has 6.5 sacks for the season to lead the team, with 4.5 coming in the past four games.

Adams, though, played the past two games with a sore right shoulder suffered on the third play against the Rams on Nov. 15.

The “mini-bye” following the win over Arizona on Nov. 19 allowed the shoulder to heal, Carroll said, and and added that resulted in a breakout game for Adams.

“It was his best game, and this is the best he’s fit (with Seattle’s defense),” Carroll said. “He was just able to play with his right shoulder. It just made a difference. He was really aggressive in the backfield on a number of runs. He was really having fun playing football.”

Advertising

Pro Football Focus gave Adams his second-highest grade of the season for pass coverage, other than the opener against Atlanta, charting him as allowing three receptions on five targets for 52 yards.

PFF, though, also judged Adams as missing three tackles in the game, a season high — he had just three in the previous six games.

Wagner a ‘Hall of Famer’

Linebacker Bobby Wagner had five tackles to give him 101 for the season and 100 or more in all nine NFL seasons. It is tied for the second-most seasons of 100 or more tackles since 2000 other than the 14 of Keith Brooking.

“He’s just a Hall of Famer,” Carroll said of Wagner. “That’s what he’s going to be. We are watching it before our eyes. That’s what’s going to happen.”

With the Eagles targeting their tight ends often (Dallas Goedert and Richard Rodgers combined for 10 catches on 16 targets), Wagner got a lot of work in pass coverage.

According to PFF, Wagner was the defender on 12 targets, allowing six receptions for 38 yards. On one target to Goedert, Wagner roamed around 25 yards downfield to help break up the pass.

“He made a great play on that ball,” Carroll said. “He should have had a little more help than he got, but it just showed you the versatility.”

Notes

Carroll was still kicking himself over the two failed fourth-down calls in the first quarter that ended two drives in Philly territory, the first at the 2-yard line. He noted that a missed block helped kill the first one, a pass to David Moore on a flip from Russell Wilson that resulted in a 5-yard loss (Metcalf and center Ethan Pocic appeared to have trouble getting their blocks). “We didn’t execute well, so that play got busted up,” Carroll said. The other resulted in a sack of Wilson when he couldn’t find a receiver open, appearing to look initially for Tyler Lockett on a rub route. Both plays came after timeouts, and Carroll took the blame, indicating the Seahawks didn’t do a good enough job anticipating that they might go for it on fourth down and having a play call ready. “I felt like I didn’t help (offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer) enough with the timing of it,” Carroll said.

Chris Carson led the Seahawks with 41 yards rushing on just eight carries — getting only three carries for nine yards in the second half — in his first game since suffering a foot injury Oct. 25 against Arizona. He also had a 16-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Carson played 25 snaps to 41 for Carlos Hyde (who had 22 yards on 15 carries), with the Seahawks appearing to ease Carson back in. “He didn’t carry the ball that many times, but he was really a factor,” Carroll said. “He looked great. … So I’m hoping he comes out of the game feeling all right, didn’t get banged up much and can keep doing it next week.”