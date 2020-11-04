There was a bit of news about a trio of Seahawks on Wednesday morning, including Carlos Dunlap agreeing to a restructured contract that will give the team some needed salary-cap relief for the rest of the season.

Here’s a recap:

Dunlap agrees to new deal to give Seattle $3 million in 2020 cap relief

Dunlap, acquired in a trade a week ago with the Bengals, agreed to a new deal with Seattle in which he will receive $2 million for the rest of the season and then is due a $3 million bonus on the fifth day of the 2021 league year.

That allows Seattle to spread out the $4.59 million Dunlap was due for the rest of this season.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates, who noted that if the Seahawks cut Dunlap before the bonus is due, he becomes a free agent at age 31. If the Seahawks keep Dunlap and pay the bonus, then he makes a little bit more overall.

This means Dunlap will now count $14.1 million against the cap in 2021, which might also indicate the team would be likely to give Dunlap a new contract and spread out that hit, as well.

But for now, the restructured deal — which Dunlap agreed to as part of the trade — gives Seattle some much-needed cap relief. Seattle was listed as being $1.4 million over the cap for the 2020 season according to the NFLPA’s public salary cap report on Tuesday. That will now shift back to Seattle being about $1.5 million under the cap, giving the team a little bit of flexibility for other needs the rest of the season.

Dunlap was taken off the commissioner’s exempt list Tuesday, meaning he now counts against the 53-player roster and his salary, beginning this week, goes against Seattle’s salary cap.

He is expected to practice for the first time on Wednesday.

Kendricks to return to practice squad

It seemed like a little of a surprise when the Seahawks on Tuesday cut veteran linebacker Mychal Kendricks from the practice squad.

Turns out, the Seahawks did so because Kendricks appeared to have a chance with another team to go straight to a 53-player roster.

Instead, that fell through, and on Wednesday the Seahawks agreed to re-sign Kendricks to the practice squad.

That gives Seattle one open spot on the practice squad, which could go to running back Alex Collins or maybe tight end Luke Willson — Willson was also cut on Tuesday from the 53. Seattle on Tuesday also cut rookie linebacker Michael Divinity off the practice squad.

Kendricks signed to the practice squad two weeks ago and is working his way back into football shape after suffering an ACL injury last Dec. 29 with the hope of being active for games soon, and possibly eventually back on the 53.

Kendricks started 17 games for the Seahawks in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Wagner named NFC defensive player of the week

After leading a revived Seahawks defense in a 37-27 win over the 49ers on Sunday with 11 tackles and two sacks, middle linebacker Bobby Wagner was named as the NFC defensive player of the week Wednesday.

It’s the second time Wagner has won the award, also doing so following a win over the 49ers in 2018 in which he had a 98-yard interception return for a touchdown.

He also won a player of the month award in December 2014.