Seattle filled out its 53-player roster Saturday by activating tight end Greg Olsen and defensive lineman Bryan Mone off Injured Reserve.

Each had returned to practice over the past two weeks and will now officially go on the roster in time for Sunday’s NFC West showdown with the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle had two openings after putting guard Phil Haynes on Injured Reserve and with receiver Josh Gordon going back on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Mone, a second-year player out of Michigan, has been out since the Buffalo game on Nov. 8 with a high ankle sprain, and Olsen since the Arizona game on Nov. 19 with a plantar fascia injury.

Mone’s return will help beef up a defensive tackle corps that has seen veterans Jarran Reed (bruised sternum) and Damon Harrison (knee) banged up recently. Neither Reed nor Harrison were listed on the game status report, so both are good to play against the Rams. But adding Mone to the mix with Reed, Harrison and Poona Ford gives Seattle four true defensive tackles against a Rams team that is seventh in the NFL in rushing attempts (29.5 per game), though just 15th in yards per rush at 4.3.

Mone played at least 15 snaps in each of the first eight games and as many as 30. Seattle added Harrison the week after Mone was hurt and he has played 18 or more snaps in every game since then with a high of 30 in Sunday’s 20-15 win over Washington.

Advertising

But now, Seattle can mix in both behind Reed and Ford. Reed sat out practices Wednesday and Thursday before practicing on a limited basis Friday and Carroll said Saturday “he’s fine.”

Olsen’s return gives Seattle four tight ends, including Will Dissly, Jacob Hollister and Colby Parkinson. Olsen had 23 catches for 224 yards and one touchdown in 10 games before being injured.

Hollister has seen his playing time increase markedly since then with 37 or more snaps in the four games Olsen has missed.

Activating Olsen and Mone means that cornerback Tre Flowers remains in the “returned-to-practice” mode. Flowers practiced this week for the first time after going on IR with a hamstring injury. D.J. Reed has taken over the starting right cornerback spot in the absence of Flowers and Quinton Dunbar — who will miss the rest of the season to have knee surgery — and will stay there for Sunday’s game.

Shell will suit up, Iupati ‘wait and see’

Starting left guard Mike Iupati is listed as doubtful for the game as he deals with stingers while starting right tackle Brandon Shell is questionable with a sprained ankle.

But Carroll said Shell “has got a chance to play” and will suit up. That could mean Shell will be ticketed for an emergency role with Seattle having gotten good play last week out of his replacement, Cedric Ogbuehi.

Advertising

The Seahawks appear likely to go again with Jordan Simmons in place of Iupati.

“Mike’s dealing with stingers he had in the game last week and we’ll wait and see on that one,” Carroll said. “It’s been bothering him in and out through some of the year but it was more acute this week. Jordan has done a really nice job — big, physical kid, really comfortable playing now that he’s played a lot of football for us so it’s not like we have guys coming in that hasn’t don’t have the experience. Jordan has played against these guys in the past and so we’re looking forward to him playing well if that’s the way it goes.”

Simmons has seven career starts, the first of which came in 2018 against the Rams in Los Angeles, a game in which Seattle rushed for 273 yards in a 36-31 defeat.

Status quo on Gordon

As noted, the Seahawks filled the roster spot that had been ticketed to go this week to Gordon with the moves on Saturday.

Carroll said Saturday “nothing’s changed” with Gordon’s situation.

The NFL informed Gordon and the Seahawks on Tuesday that Gordon had not satisfied all the terms of his conditional reinstatement and was going back on the exempt list. That means he does not count against the roster but cannot practice or play, though he can attend meetings.

It remains unclear the specific term Gordon did not satisfy, with Carroll saying earlier this week he could not talk about it in detail. Carroll said earlier this week that “we’ll see what happens next week” with Gordon, seeming to imply his situation could be reviewed each week. But that also remains unclear.

Advertising

Seattle waived Penny Hart to make room for Gordon on the roster on Monday. Hart cleared waivers and was re-signed to the practice squad later in the week. Saturday, the team announced Hart will be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Rams, again giving Seattle a five-man receiving corps.

Hart’s elevation means Seattle will have 54 players on its active roster for Sunday’s game. Seattle then will have to declare at least six as inactive to get to the 48-player gameday limit.

Hart has played just 57 offensive snaps this season but had become a key part of special teams over the second half of the season (he has 82 total special teams snaps) and figures to be active Sunday in the same role he has had as the fifth receiver and on special teams.