The Seahawks made a pair of roster moves Tuesday, one involving the 53-man active roster and the other the practice squad.

On the 53-man, Seattle waived defensive tackle Rodney Coe and re-signed Garrison Smith off the practice squad. This is essentially a swap of a move the team made two weeks ago when it waived Smith and signed Coe.

Coe played only two snaps during the two games he was active, both coming Sunday at Jacksonville.

Seattle also signed fullback Jalston Fowler to the practice squad and released cornerback Trovon Reed to make room.

That leaves an opening on the practice squad that may well just go back to Coe, assuming he clears waivers, as Seattle often keeps its waived players around on the PS, as it did with Smith.

Seattle has been without a fullback on the active roster since Tre Madden went on Injured Reserve Nov. 7 and the team has indicated it would like to find another one if it could.

Fowler was a fourth round pick by Tennessee out of Alabama in 2015 and played in 42 games for the Titans the last three years before being waived last week.

Fowler has 20 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 10 career attempts, including one TD this season against Jacksonville.

The 5-11, 264-pounder played 19 snaps for the Titans against the Seahawks in Tennessee’s 33-27 win in Nashville earlier this season.

HOCHULI TO REFEREE SUNDAY NIGHT

The referee for Sunday’s pivotal Seahawks-Rams clash will be none other than Ed Hochuli, whose physique and reputation for wanting to explain things really, really well has made him one of the better-known officials in the NFL.

It’s the first Seahawks game Hochuli has done this season and the first since the loss at New Orleans last season.

But prior to that Hochuli had been something of a good-luck charm for Seattle as the Seahawks were 7-0 in the games he did from 2011-15.