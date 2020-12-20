A decision made by Pete Carroll, coaches and trainers last week may have helped Carlos Dunlap earn a win for the Seahawks against Washington on Sunday.

When the Seahawks held Dunlap out of last week’s win against the Jets, Carroll explained that they felt Dunlap needed a full week off to try to get past a mid-foot sprain suffered Nov. 30 against the Eagles — or, at least, let it recover more fully.

Dunlap played 23 snaps the week after the injury against the Giants, but didn’t have a sack — one of just two times in six games he’s played with the Seahawks he didn’t at least share of one — and didn’t seem his usual disruptive self.

Sunday, Dunlap felt the rest helped him preserve a 20-15 win over the Washington Football Team (WFT) with a sack on third down of its final drive — which forced WFT back nine yards to the Seattle 37 — and set up a final, futile, desperation pass into the end zone that was incomplete.

It was his fifth sack in six games with the Seahawks.

“It definitely helped buy me more time because obviously this is a thing that, you know, once it gets fatigued, that’s when it flares up,’’ said Dunlap, who was listed as questionable for the game but practiced Friday, indicating he had a good shot to play. “… Game’s on the line, I was healthy enough to go and do what I am here to do. Simple as that.’’

The Seahawks’ pass rush didn’t do a whole lot until the final series. WFT QB Dwayne Haskins was sacked just once, by safety Jamal Adams, until then.

But they got three on the final drive — a strip sack by Alton Robinson and on back-to-back plays after WFT reached the Seattle 23 when L.J. Collier and Dunlap got sacks.

“Guys rallied and nailed three sacks in the last drive and changed the football game from taking away their chance to win,’’ Carroll said.

It was the second time since coming to Seattle that Dunlap has had a sack on the final drive to help preserve a win. The other was against Arizona when he dropped Kyler Murray on a fourth down.

“The Mamba mentality,’’ Dunlap said. “Game is on the line, I want to be in to take that shot. I want to be in. So, you know, I have that confidence.’’

Myers’ mark

Jason Myers was aware of his prodigious streak. He was trying not to think about it Sunday.

“You see the numbers and what’s going on,” the Seahawks kicker said. “It’s kind of cliché, but my mindset is ‘1 for 1.’ I write it on my wrist every day, so you just keep doing that kick after kick and you hope that in the long run, they all add up.”

They added up all right. Myers went 2 for 2 on his field-goal attempts Sunday to set a Seahawks record with 31 consecutive field goals. He converted from 43 yards in the first quarter to tie Olindo Mare’s franchise record of 30 consecutive makes; Myers was true from 40 in the second quarter to break the record.

Myers gave credit to holder Michael Dickson, long snapper Tyler Ott and the rest of the line.

“I know there’s a lot of kickers in the league that would love to have the operation that we have,” Myers said.

The Seahawks have had one of the best special-teams operations in the NFL this season. Dickson, the Seahawks’ punter, had another strong day to continue to build his case for an All-Pro nod. All four of his punts were downed inside the 20-yard line with an average of 50.8 yards per punt.

“That’s one of our goals for the season and every week is to be able to put a positive impact on the game — whether it’s flipping the field with Dickson or pinning them deep with our kickoff coverage,” Myers said. “And then just going out there and putting points through; that’s our mindset every week. So we’re just trying to be that third phase for the team and come through.”

Penny eases back in, but Dallas is hurt

Rashaad Penny’s stat line in his first game of the season didn’t look like much — two carries for six yards, coming on consecutive plays in the third quarter.

But to Penny, who was seeing his first action since tearing his ACL in a game at Los Angeles last December, those two carries were undoubtedly as meaningful as any he has had in his career.

“This was a long, long recovery and return,’’ Carroll said. “We just wanted to get him out there. He did it. He played in the game. And now next week we’ll be able to do more and use him more. That works out perfectly well for us today.’’

That the Seahawks ran so few plays in the second half — just 22 — helped curtail Penny’s workload.

But any work for Penny at all was a victory in the eyes of quarterback Russell Wilson.

“To have Penny come back in this stretch run of the last couple games and playoffs, it’s a big deal,’’ Wilson said of the Seahawks’ top pick in the 2018 draft. “And so I’m happy for him. It’s all the hard work, all the months, all the days, all the early mornings, late nights (of rehab sessions). All the stress that you have to take on — mentally, emotionally, spiritually — it’s a real thing. And he’s been great at it and so I’m really excited for him for sure.’’

Penny’s return came on a day the Seahawks saw another running back — rookie DeeJay Dallas — carted off after a kickoff in the second quarter.

But for as bad as the injury and aftermath looked, Carroll said the team got good news later.

“He sprained his ankle,’’ Carroll said. “He did not break anything, which we’re all thrilled about. I don’t know how severe the sprain is, but he did sprain his ankle and all the X-rays were negative, so that’s a really good report to pass along.’’

Notes

• Safety Jamal Adams went into the locker room in the third quarter and quickly returned to the field with at least two fingers on his left hand wrapped in athletic tape. Adams revealed he’s been playing with two broken fingers.

“Nothing to worry about, man,” he said. “I’ve been dealing with basically two broken fingers for the past couple of weeks, and it’s all good, man. We keep them wrapped; we keep it going. Whatever it takes. Doesn’t matter. It’s not going to slow me down, man.”

• The Seahawks breathed a sigh of relief in the first half after a brief injury scare for DK Metcalf. Metcalf jumped near the back of the end zone attempting to catch a pass, landing awkwardly with his right leg buckling. He momentarily held the back of his right leg while on the ground, then got up and jogged gingerly off the field. He was spotted by a TV camera on the sideline telling a trainer: “I’m all right.” Metcalf finished with five catches for 53 yards.