RENTON — The Seahawks are officially bringing back Paul Richardson to add depth to an injury-depleted receiver position after he had a tryout with the team earlier this week, a source confirmed to The Seattle Times.

The signing was first reported by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network Saturday.

Phillip Dorsett II hasn’t practiced in a week while battling a sore foot that coach Pete Carroll said earlier this week could have to be monitored for a while, while John Ursua has been out much of the week with a hamstring tweak and Cody Thompson has also been out.

That has left Seattle with eight healthy receivers in practice, including Jayson Stanley, a cornerback who was moved to offense this week — he played receiver at Georgia.

Most problematic of those injuries is Dorsett’s. Carroll said Dorsett has been dealing with the sore foot for “a while.” Dorsett was signed in March with the hope he could take over the number three receiving spot to complement Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, with Carroll saying earlier in camp that Dorsett is the fastest player the Seahawks have had.

But he’s now been out a week with no clear indication of when he will return. Ursua is expected back any day.

Richardson, though, not only adds depth but also competition for the final few receiver spots on the 53-man roster — teams will have to make their cuts a week from today.

Richardson was Seattle’s first pick in the 2014 draft, taken 45th overall, and had 95 receptions for 1,302 yards and eight touchdowns in four seasons, though he played just one game in 2015 due to knee and hamstring injuries.

He signed a five-year deal worth up to $40 million with Washington in the spring of 2018, but battled injuries the last two years and was released in February having played in just 17 games making 48 catches for 507 yards and four touchdowns.

Carroll said Wednesday the team wanted to see if Richardson was healthy before signing him after he ended last season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He also had to go through the league’s COVID-19 testing protocol.

The Seahawks also brought in center Justin Britt for a tryout Wednesday. But no signing of Britt is regarded as imminent with the team instead wanting to get a look at where he is in his recovery from an ACL injury suffered last Oct. 27 at Atlanta.

Lockett and Metcalf are secure as the top two receivers, and Dorsett’s injury doesn’t as year appear severe enough to require a roster move.

That could leave Richardson battling with David Moore, Ursua and Freddie Swain for the final two or three receiver spots on the roster, though it’s worth remembering again that every player now has practice squad eligibility and up to six players with any years of experience can be on the PS, which also this year will include 16 players rather than 10.

Moore could be the most at risk since he has a one-year contract worth $2.13 million as a restricted free agent.

There has also been speculation that the Seahawks could sign Josh Gordon if he is reinstated by the NFL after being placed on indefinite suspension last December for violating the league’s policies on both performance enhancing drugs and substances of abuse.

But it’s unclear when a decision will be made, and if Gordon will be further suspended (most speculation is that Gordon will be suspended for at least two more games after he missed the last four games of last season to fulfill a six-game suspension for PEDs).

