Quinton Dunbar’s rocky first season as a Seahawk is over, with coach Pete Carroll saying Wednesday he will have knee surgery and won’t play again this year.

And since Dunbar can now be an unrestricted free agent, it’s possible his first year in Seattle could also be his last, especially with the Seahawks having found an able replacement for the right cornerback spot in D.J. Reed.

Dunbar was acquired from Washington in March for a fifth-round pick in the wake of a 2019 season in which many observers thought he might have been a Pro Bowl honoree had he not missed five games due to injuries, eventually going on IR with a hamstring issue.

But Dunbar played just six games this season for Seattle during a year that went off track from the start.

Dunbar was charged in May in connection with an armed robbery in Florida, and while all charges were later dropped Dunbar was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list and missed the first two-and-a-half weeks of training camp.

Once he arrived he battled knee issues from the start, playing every snap in only one game (a loss at Arizona), inactive for two games early, and then after struggling to make it through a game at Buffalo placed on Injured Reserve on Nov. 19.

Dunbar returned to practice two weeks ago with the Seahawks hoping he could play again this year.

But that won’t happen now, with Carroll saying “he’s going to get his knee fixed. He just couldn’t make the turn. He tried really hard the last couple weeks and he just can’t get over the hump on it.”

Dunbar allowed a passer rating of 111.0 in his six games, almost double the 61.2 he gave up in 2019 with Washington, according to Pro Football Reference, allowing 35 completions on 54 targets for 491 yards and four touchdowns.

Reed has started the last three games at right cornerback and figures to remain there, though the Seahawks on Wednesday also reported that Tre Flowers has officially returned to practice after being on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury. Flowers has started seven games this season and was the fulltime starter at right cornerback the last two years.

But Carroll said earlier this week that Reed “deserves’’ to keep playing, and he seems likely to remain in the starting role for now.

Reed has allowed a passer rating of just 78.7 this season and got his second interception of the year in Sunday’s 20-15 win at Washington.

Washington turned the draft pick it got for Dunbar into linebacker Khaleke Hudson of MIchigan. Interestingly, Hudson had played only one defense snap all season before starting Sunday’s game against Seattle due to injuries to other players, and had eight tackles.

Dunbar wanted out of Washington after making it clear he was unhappy with his contract situation — he had a $3.25 million base salary for this year.

And the assumption when Seattle traded for him was that the Seahawks were likely to want to re-sign the 28-year-old Dunbar and make him a longterm fixture in the secondary, some thinking a secondary that featured Dunbar and Shaquill Griffin at cornerback and Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs at safety could be among the best in the NFL.

Instead, that quartet started just two games together this season — the first two.

And Dunbar’s injury-riddled season and the emergence of Reed could change Seattle’s thoughts on what it wants to do with its secondary in the future — Reed remains under contract through the 2021 season on his initial rookie contract signed when he was drafted in the fifth round by the 49ers in 2018, due to make a base salary of $920,000 next year.

With Griffin also a free agent and Seattle likely to try to extend Adams, the Seahawks could use a bargain starter somewhere in the secondary and may have found it in Reed, especially with Flowers also under contract through the 2021 season on his rookie deal (Diggs is also under contract through 2021).

As for Dunbar, defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said it was unfortunate the Seahawks didn’t really get a chance to see him at his best this season.

“It felt like from the day he got here he wasn’t 100%,’’ Norton said. “…. you can tell he’s got some really special stuff about him. He was just unable to continue it over a long period of time.’’

Six sit out practice, including Jarran Reed

Six Seahawks sat out practice Wednesday due to injuries, including defensive tackle Jarran Reed (chest). Reed played a normal amount of snaps Sunday — 62 — and Carroll did not mention the injury later.

The other five were all players with known injuries — right tackle Brandon Shell (ankle), left guard Mike Iupati (neck/resting vet), running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle), guard Phil Haynes (groin) and safety Damarious Randall (foot).

Four others were limited — left tackle Duane Brown (knee/resting vet), running back Chris Carson (foot), defensive end Carlos Dunlap II (foot) and receiver DK Metcalf (load management).

Carroll said the hope is that Shell — who has missed three of the last four games — will be able to practice Friday with a shot at playing Sunday. But he noted the team was pleased with the performance of backup Cedric Ogbuehi at that spot in Sunday’s game. “We feel fortunate that he had a nice game going into this one but we’ll see what happens with Brandon,” Carroll said.

Carroll said Dunlap is expected to play against the Rams.

Darrell Taylor may practice next week

Carroll said second-round pick Darrell Taylor, a defensive end out of Tennessee who has been on the Non-Football Injury list all year, is “going to try to practice next week.’’ Taylor has been rehabbing his leg following surgery to repair a stress fracture last January and recently had an injection that the team hoped would aid in his recovery.

Carroll said Taylor has also consulted “a number of doctors’’ to feel comfortable about trying to return.

“Now that we have that behind us I think he’ll get a chance to see if he can jump back sooner than later,’’ Carroll said.

Bryan Mone returns to practice

Seattle could get more defensive help soon with the return to practice of defensive tackle Bryan Mone, who has been out since the Buffalo game with an ankle injury.

Seattle has used veteran Damon “Snacks’’ Harrison in Mone’s place as a rotational tackle since then, and the Seahawks could have a tough decision to make on how to construct the roster on its line when Mone returns.

“He looked really good in the walkthrough today,’’ Carroll said. “That’s all I’ve seen of him other than you know what we’re seeing through the training work. He’s got to practice this week and have a good go at it, but he’s got a chance (to play Sunday).’’

Notes

The Seahawks on Wednesday also made official the signing of veteran offensive lineman Alex Boone to the practice squad. Boone has not played since 2017 but has 86 career starts and played for the 49ers when Seattle offensive line coach Mike Solari was an assistant there.