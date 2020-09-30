RENTON — Throwing five touchdown passes for a second consecutive game was enough to get Russell Wilson his second honor as NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the season.

Wilson also won it in week one after throwing four touchdown passes against Atlanta.

When he tossed five last week against the Patriots the award instead went to Dallas’ Dak Prescott, who had led a miraculous comeback against the Falcons.

But in a battle between Wilson and Prescott Sunday, it was Wilson and the Seahawks who got the upper hand, completing 27-40 passes for 315 yards and the five scores, tying a team-record and career high (and which could easily have been six if not for DK Metcalf’s fumble of a sure TD in the first half).

It’s the 11th time Wilson has won the award and means Seattle has had at least one player win the award each week this season — punter Michael Dickson was the special teams honoree following the New England game.

Wilson’s 14 touchdown passes in three games are the most in a three-game stretch to begin the season in NFL history.

Wilson is on a pace to throw 75 touchdowns, which would shatter the NFL record of 55 set by Peyton Manning in 2013.

Seahawks add Neal to 53-player roster

The Seahawks made a couple of roster moves Wednesday morning, adding safety Ryan Neal to the 53-player roster and signing defensive back Damarious Randall and outside linebacker Tim Williams to the practice squad.

Neal was elevated off the practice squad last Saturday to fill out the depth in the secondary and ended up playing most of the fourth quarter at safety after an injury to Jamal Adams, and then ended up making a game-clinching interception with six seconds left.

Neal was returned to the practice squad Monday and could have remained there for the week and been elevated again on Saturday for Sunday’s game at Miami. But the Seahawks are instead putting him straight on the regular roster.

Adams is questionable, at best, to play Sunday with a groin injury and backup Lano Hill did not suit up for the Dallas game due to a back issue and it’s unclear when he will return.

Adding Randall to the practice squad also gives Seattle another player who could be called on for this weekend to fill out depth in the secondary depending on the health of the likes of Adams and Hill.

Randall, a 2015 first-round pick of the Packers, has started games at all four secondary spots in his NFL career and has 56 starts in his career, including 11 last year for the Browns at both safety positions.

Williams was a third-round pick of the Ravens in 2017 and has played in 20 NFL games for Baltimore and Green Bay.

Williams would appear to project as depth as a strongside linebacker/rush end. Bruce Irvin is out for the season and Seattle last week used K.J. Wright as the SLB in the nickel defense with rookie Jordyn Brooks starting at weakside linebacker.

But Brooks may be out this week with a knee injury and Wright figures to return to WLB with Cody Barton starting at SLB and the team wanting some depth there. Seattle on Tuesday waived D’Andre Walker, who had also been a backup at the strongside linebacker spot.

Adding Neal gives Seattle 52 players on its 53-player roster so the Seahawks still have a spot there they can fill. But Seattle also had just 52 players on its roster for Sunday’s game against Dallas, with the ability to elevate players off the practice squad giving the team some flexibility in how to fill out its roster each week. Seattle could conceivably just leave that spot open all week or just wait a few more days before filling it.

NOTE

— The Seahawks will be back on the practice field Wednesday afternoon with coach Pete Carroll expected to address the media beforehand via Zoom. We will have notes and injury updates later.