Chris Carson won’t accomplish what he stated as one of his main goals for the 2020 season — playing in every game. Carson missed four earlier this year due to a sprained foot that continues to limit him in practice.

But what Carson also wanted to do is make it through the season and into the playoffs, something he missed out on a year ago when he suffered a hip injury in the second-to-last game of the season, which compelled the Seahawks to bring back Marshawn Lynch.

Depending on how events unfold in games involving Green Bay and New Orleans, Carson would figure to be one of the players Seattle might try to limit some in Sunday’s regular season finale against the 49ers in Glendale, Ariz.

Since returning to play in a limited role against the Eagles on Nov. 30, Carson has hit a pretty consistent stride the last four games — he’s gotten 13, 12, 15 and 16 carries for 65, 76, 63 and 69 yards as Seattle’s offense has had more of an even split between passing and running.

That’s the kind of production the Seahawks will want to continue to see out of Carson in the post-season, which also looms critical for Carson’s future.

Carson can be a free agent at the end of the season and the increasing expectation seems to be that Carson is likely to test the waters.

Seattle could re-sign Carson at any time, but Seattle also has Rashaad Penny back for one more year on his rookie deal, which could influence how avidly they try to keep Carson.

Carson acknowledged earlier this year that he knows teams wanted to see if he could stay healthy after injuries he suffered that proved season-ending in 2017 and 2019 — Seattle undoubtedly being one of those teams.

That he’s mostly done that this year while averaging 4.9 yards per carry might help his stock. So would a strong playoff performance (Carson’s only playoff game game in 2018 against Dallas when he had 20 yards on 13 carries).

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on Wednesday seemed to acknowledge the likelihood that Carson will hit free agency.

“I do know Chris has got to — he’ll look out for himself,’’ Carroll said. “So he’s got to see what the situation is. We would love for him to be with us. He’s been a terrific part of our team, and hopefully we can keep that going. In my mind, I can’t imagine anything else happening. But from the business side of it, he’s got a chance to see what’s going on, and so hopefully we’ll be able to figure it out and keep him.’’

One option for Seattle could be to use a franchise or transition tag on Carson. Neither would solve the issue of Carson’s long-term future, but either one would mean a significant payday. Joel Corry of CBSSports.com estimated this week that the franchise tag number for running backs could be $8.3 million in 2020 — Carson is making $2.1 million this year.

But the Seahawks rarely use the tag — they haven’t since 2010 — and it provides no salary cap flexibility in a year when Seattle will have a number of offseason challenges, such as likely trying to sign Jamal Adams to a long-term contract, what to do about other free agents such as Shaquill Griffin and K.J. Wright and whether to keep Carlos Dunlap and his $14.1 million cap hit. Seattle is listed as having just under $18 million in cap space for 2021, according to OvertheCap.com.

There’s also the matter that the free agent market has not been overly kind to running backs of late (with a few obvious exceptions) with teams often thinking they can find a suitable one without breaking the bank (among other running backs scheduled to be free agents are Arizona’s Kenyan Drake, Atlanta’s Todd Gurley and Tampa Bay’s Leonard Fournette as well as Seahawk Carlos Hyde).

“I think Chris is really one of us, and he’s fit into the program great,’’ Carroll said Wednesday.

Whether he stays one of the Seahawks could be greatly influenced by the next few weeks.

Seahawks bring back Luke Willson to practice squad

As became expected on Tuesday when Seattle created two openings on its practice squad, the Seahawks on Wednesday re-signed veteran tight end Luke Willson and linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong to the squad.

The NFL this week announced that there will be no limit on how often a player can be elevated from the practiced squad during the playoffs, meaning both could see action for Seattle in the post-season, and one reason the team brought them back.

Willson played in five games earlier this year for Seattle without making a catch, then after being waived as picked up by Balitmore and played in three games for the Ravens with one catch for 12 yards before being waived again.

Notes

— Damon “Snacks’’ Harrison was claimed off waivers by Green Bay Wednesday. Seattle waived him on Tuesday after he told the team he was not interested in playing for the Seahawks anymore after he was not active for Sunday’s win over the Rams. It was reported that Harrison will report and play for the Packers, though he would not be eligible to until the playoffs.

— Carroll said second-year safety Marquise Blair is doing well in recovery from an ACL injury suffered in September. “It’s not going to be any problems for him getting back as far as everything I heard,’’ Carroll said.

— Carroll said the season is likely over for receiver Phillip Dorsett, who signed as a free agent in the spring and not has not played all year due to a foot injury that required surgery. Carroll had previously indicated there might be a chance for Dorsett to return at some point this year. “I don’t think Phillip is going to make it,’’ Carroll said. “I hate to cut him out, if we were fortunate to be playing a month from now…. He’s busting it. He’s doing a lot of good stuff, but it’s going to be a haul for him to make it back.’’

— Six Seahawks sat out practice Wednesday: Hyde (illness), running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle), defensive backs Jayson Stanley (hamstring) and Damarious Randall (foot), guard Mike Iupati (neck) and tight end Greg Olsen (foot). Carson and Dunlap were among six who were limited. The others were offensive tackles Duane Brown (knee) and Brandon Shell (ankle), defensive tackle Jarran Reed (chest) and safety Ryan Neal (hip).