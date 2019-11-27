RENTON — Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was back on the field for the Seahawks Wednesday.

Well, sort of.

Clowney took part in a little bit of early conditioning during the portion of practice open to the media. He wasn’t expected to take part in practice itself, according to coach Pete Carroll, and since Seattle does not have to release an official injury report until Thursday since it plays this week on Monday, that was going to be all that would become known.

But, in his weekly press conference before practice, Carroll said sounded optimistic that Clowney will be able to play against the Vikings. And being on the field at all was a step in the right direction for Clowney, who missed Sunday’s game at Philadelphia after having been examined and treated earlier in the week in Philadelphia after experiencing sports hernia-related symptoms.

Carroll said the treatment Clowney received set him back a few days, which caused him to miss the Eagles game. But the good news was obvious, that the injury wasn’t considered serious enough to warrant surgery.

Asked Wednesday what more he knew about Clowney’s status, Carroll said “not a whole lot more other than we are counting on getting him back.’’

Asked if that specifically meant getting him back for Monday, Carroll said “yeah, we are. We are counting on him getting back. But he’s still got to make it. But he feels good about it and he wants to go and he’s going to try to make it.’’

Here’s more of what we learned Wednesday:

JARRAN REED FIGURES TO BE A GAME-TIME DECISION

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed suffered a re-injury of a previously sprained ankle in the game and Carroll said he will likely be a game-time decision.

“He’s determined to practice and play,’’ Carroll said. “He was at our walkthrough doing stuff today so we’ll see. It’s going to be day-to-day for us to figure it out. We won’t know until probably game time.’’

If Reed were unable to play he would likely again be replaced by Al Woods, who stepped in when Reed was suspended for the first six games of the season. Woods, though, also appeared to not be practicing during the time when media was allowed to watch on Wednesday.

NICK BELLORE MAY BE OUT BUT LUKE WILLSON TRYING TO MAKE IT BACK

Another player injured Sunday who figures to be out for the Minnesota game is fullback Nick Bellore, who suffered a quad bruise.

“He’s got a pretty good quad injury so we are going to wait a little bit on him,’’ Carroll said.

Carroll said only “yes’’ when asked if the team had other options at fullback.

But the reality is that Bellore’s fullback role hasn’t been too substantial this season — he’s played just 28 offensive snaps. Bellore, though, also has 208 special teams snaps, and that will be the bigger task for someone to fill Monday if he can’t go.

As for his fullback snaps, Seattle uses its tight ends in fullback roles, if needed, something most have done in the past.

Foremost among those is veteran Luke Willson, who has played some fullback in the past and may be able to make it back for Monday after missing the Philly game with a hamstring injury.

“Luke is trying to pull it off now,’’ Carroll said. “He is as aggressively approaching it as you can do it and he is going to try and prove that he can play this week, so we’ll see how it goes. Trainers are trying to hold him back from going too far, too soon but that’s how Luke does it and Luke has been remarkable over the years so I wouldn’t count him out.’’

WAGNER LIKES THE NEW GREEN-BLUE COMBO

The Seahawks tweeted Wednesday that they will try a new uniform combo for Monday night — the Action Green jerseys that have been used for Monday and Thursday night games each of the past four years, but with blue pants.

Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, the defensive captain, said he is one of about 10 players who meet with the team in the offseason to discuss possible uniform combinations for specific games during the season.

“I definitely wanted to see this color combo,’’ Wagner said. “… I think the fans, Monday night, it might help their eyes a little bit.’’

SEAHAWKS GET THANKSGIVING OFF — WITH ONE CONDITION

The Monday night game against the Vikings allows for Seattle to actually give its players Thanksgiving off, something harder to do when the game is on Sunday. Seattle practiced Wednesday and then will practice again Friday and Saturday.

Carroll said the players would get a brief reminder not to overdo it on their day off, though.

“Tomorrow is not an eating circus,’’ Carroll said to laughter. “And so we’ve got to make sure that the guys are well aware of that. …We’ve got a whole bunch of big guys. I’m not mentioning names but we’ll make the point.’’