Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on Wednesday gave kicker Blair Walsh a vote of confidence and offered other personnel updates.

The Seahawks are standing by kicker Blair Walsh, Seattle coach Pete Carroll said during his weekly Wednesday press conference in advance of Sunday’s pivotal NFC West matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Walsh missed a 38-yarder late in the first half of Sunday’s 30-24 loss at Jacksonville and is 20-27 for the season after starting out 12-13. His misses include three in a loss to Washington and a 52-yarder that could have forced overtime against Atlanta, all in the last six games.

But Carroll has defended Walsh after past misses and did so again Wednesday.

“He’s a good kicker,’’ Carroll said. “He’s got a great leg. He’s got terrific mechanics, great habits, his mentality stays strong. Yeah he missed a couple here and there. But he does things right, gives himself a chance. So he’s our guy. He’s what we’ve got. We are hoping he’s going to come through.’’

Also part of the equation is that with three games left in the season and Seattle’s salary cap situation being what it is — the Seahawks are essentially maxed out — there aren’t a whole lot of other viable options.

Seattle signed Walsh in the off-season to a one-year contract worth up to $1.1 million after deciding not to re-sign Stephen Hauschka, who eventually signed a three-year deal worth $8.85 million.

Seattle’s hope was that Walsh could give them similar production — and it’s worth remembering Hauschka had two misses last year that proved critical in a tie at Arizona and then a late-season loss against the Cardinals — at a much-smaller salary cap hit.

It hasn’t helped the perception of the move that Hauschka is 22-25 on field goals and 24-24 on PATs with Buffalo.

But Seattle can’t bring back Hauschka now leaving it to hope that Walsh can rebound the rest of the season.

Here are a few other takeaways from Carroll’s meeting with the media Wednesday:

— Carroll said it was still unclear if linebackers Bobby Wagner (hamstring) and K.J. Wright (concussion) will play Sunday. “I don’t know that right now. K.J. is in the protocol and that’s up to the docs. And Bobby is going to go all the way through the week like he has the last couple of weeks. We are going to have to wait and see.’’ Carroll, though, said Wagner will prepare during the week as if he’s playing. “He is very upbeat and very positive,’’ Carroll said. “He’s planning on getting ready.’’

— Carroll also said both running back Mike Davis (ribs) and defensive end Dion Jordan (out the last three games with a neck issue) would practice Wednesday.

— Carroll said running back Chris Carson, out since having ankle surgery on Oct. 2, is able to run again after having a setback in his recovery last week when he turned his ankle. Carroll said had all gone well that Carson “may have had a chance’’ to return to practice this week. He said the hope now is that if all goes well the team could at least think about if Carson could return to practice next week. “There was a bit of a setback but he is back working again so it wasn’t that big of a deal,’’ Carroll said. “But we were hoping to have none of those in the process.’’ Carroll has said Carson would need two weeks of practice before he could play so logically the team is looking at potentially having him available for the postseason if he can make it back.

— Carroll said cornerback DeShawn Shead “made it through’’ returning to practice last week for the first time since suffering an ACL injury last January in the playoff loss against Atlanta. But he said it remains unclear when or even if Shead will make it back this year. “Really, he just survived his first week back. This week and next week would be his two weeks to really get going,’’ Carroll said. “We are just looking for indications of how far along he has come. He is able to go, he is running fast, he is working hard. But each day at practice is really big for him and so we don’t have much time to take. But we will take all that we can to figure this out.’’ Shead can practice for three weeks before the team has to decide to either put him on the 53-man active roster or on season-ending Injured Reserve.