Defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison has indeed played his last snap with the Seahawks.

Coach Pete Carroll said Monday morning during his weekly radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle that he had talked to Harrison, and Harrison told him he no longer wanted to be a Seahawk.

“He’s decided to stop playing,” Carroll said. “He’s done playing.”

Carroll said, “I don’t know what will happen with any other club,” seeming to hold out the idea that Harrison could play for another team. That may be difficult with just one week of the regular season remaining and COVID-19 protocols.

An NFL Network report said Harrison had asked for his release after being told he would be inactive for Sunday’s game and that the team planned to grant it. Harrison appeared to confirm on Twitter that he was done playing for Seattle.

But after Sunday’s 20-9 win over the Rams that clinched the NFC West, Carroll said he knew Harrison was disappointed and added that he planned to talk with him Monday and couldn’t comment further.

Carroll confirmed on his radio show that Harrison was done playing for the Seahawks.

“He’s in good spirits and all that,” Carroll said. “He’s just, he’s done.”

A few minutes after Carroll’s radio show, Harrison confirmed that on Twitter.

“I want to thank my teammates and the Seahawks for allowing me to be a small part in the 2020 season,” Harrison tweeted. “Wish it didn’t have to end but it’s time for us both to move on. All love 12s”

I want to thank my teammates and the Seahawks for allowing me to be a small part in the 2020 season. Wish it didn’t have to end but it’s time for us both to move on. All love 12s 💙 — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) December 28, 2020

Harrison found out over the weekend he would be inactive after the Seahawks activated second-year player Bryan Mone to be the third defensive tackle, backing up starters Jarran Reed and Poona Ford.

“What’s next for me?,” Harrison tweeted Monday morning. “I’m not sure, I have to make sure my family is good before I do anything. They are my 1st priority. I’d like to keep playing but with Covid and other logistics it’s tough to just pack up and immediately leave. I’ll keep y’all posted!”

The 32-year-old signed with Seattle’s practice squad in October and was activated to the 53-player roster in November. He played in six games while Mone was rehabbing a high-ankle sprain.

Seattle has gone with a three-man defensive tackle rotation all season, and Mone’s return — which the team announced Saturday — made Harrison the odd man out. Harrison had signed a one-year deal with Seattle for the veteran minimum of $1.05 million.

Mone played 26 snaps Sunday and had two tackles and a quarterback hit.

Carroll’s comment indicated that Seattle will waive Harrison, which means any other team could claim him. If he clears waivers he would become a free agent.

Harrison had nine tackles in six games for Seattle, three solo, forcing a fumble in a 40-3 win over the Jets.

“He was awesome to have around,” Carroll said. “We loved him. Sorry to see him go.”

