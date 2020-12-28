Defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison has indeed played his last snap with the Seahawks.

Coach Pete Carroll said Monday morning during his weekly radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle that he had talked to Harrison, and Harrison told him he no longer wanted to be a Seahawk.

“He’s decided to stop playing,” Carroll said. “He’s done playing.”

Carroll said, “I don’t know what will happen with any other club,” seeming to hold out the idea that Harrison could play for another team. That may be difficult with just one week of the regular season remaining and COVID-19 protocols.

An NFL Network report said Harrison had asked for his release after being told he would be inactive for Sunday’s game and that the team planned to grant it. Harrison appeared to confirm on Twitter that he was done playing for Seattle.

But after Sunday’s 20-9 win over the Rams that clinched the NFC West, Carroll said he knew Harrison was disappointed and added that he planned to talk with him Monday and couldn’t comment further.

“He’s in good spirits and all that,” Carroll said. “He’s just, he’s done.”

A few minutes after Carroll’s radio show, Harrison confirmed that on Twitter.

“I want to thank my teammates and the Seahawks for allowing me to be a small part in the 2020 season,” Harrison tweeted. “Wish it didn’t have to end but it’s time for us both to move on. All love 12s”

Harrison found out over the weekend he would be inactive after the Seahawks activated second-year player Bryan Mone to be the third defensive tackle, backing up starters Jarran Reed and Poona Ford.

“What’s next for me?,” Harrison tweeted Monday morning. “I’m not sure, I have to make sure my family is good before I do anything. They are my 1st priority. I’d like to keep playing but with Covid and other logistics it’s tough to just pack up and immediately leave. I’ll keep y’all posted!”

The 32-year-old signed with Seattle’s practice squad in October and was activated to the 53-player roster in November. He played in six games while Mone was rehabbing a high-ankle sprain.

Seattle has gone with a three-man defensive tackle rotation all season, and Mone’s return — which the team announced Saturday — made Harrison the odd man out. Harrison had signed a one-year deal with Seattle for the veteran minimum of $1.05 million.

Mone played 26 snaps Sunday and had two tackles and a quarterback hit.

Carroll’s comment indicated that Seattle will waive Harrison, which means any other team could claim him. If he clears waivers he would become a free agent.

Harrison had nine tackles in six games for Seattle, three solo, forcing a fumble in a 40-3 win over the Jets.

“He was awesome to have around,” Carroll said. “We loved him. Sorry to see him go.”

Here’s more of what Carroll said on his radio show:

Carroll thinks Reynolds play should have been called a fumble

There was a strange sequence on the Rams’ final possession when LA receiver Josh Reynolds laid down the ball after making a 13-yard catch without being touched. Bobby Wagner picked it up and the Seahawks appeared to have a recovery that would have basically ended the game with 2:25 remaining.

Instead, officials ruled that Reynolds had given himself up in placing the ball on the ground and that it was not a fumble, though Rams coach Sean McVay was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for running on the field to protest that all Reynolds had done was put the ball down to try to stop play and allow the offense to get set for another snap.

Such a move is common in college football where players are down when they touch a knee to the ground, But in the NFL, players are not down until they touch a knee to the ground and are touched by a defender.

Carroll said he felt officials were too lenient on the play.

“The opportunity to make a mistake was given and the guy made a mistake,’’ Carroll said. “… I understand why they called it, But guys make mistakes and they pay for it.’’

Carroll said that after correcting ESPN 710 host Paul Gallant that it was Reynolds on the play and not Robert Woods, noting that Woods “is a (USC) Trojan. He wouldn’t have done that.’’ Carroll coached at USC from 2001-09 before coming to Seattle.

Carroll said “I don’t think that’s declared down at all’’ and felt Seattle should have been given the ball.

The play gave the Rams a first down, but back at their own 23 following the markoff on the penalty on McVay, and Seattle then stopped the Rams without allowing another first down to end the game.

“I loved the way our guys responded,’’ Carroll said. “We thought we had them and to come back and do it again….’’

Penalty on Metcalf was the right call

Another talked-about call came earlier in the quarter when Seattle receiver DK Metcalf was flagged for an illegal shift as he jogged to the right side of the line to get set on a third-and-one play. Chris Carson then ran for two yards and an apparent first down before the flag on Metcalf, which made it third-and-six. Seattle did not convert that one — the only third down of the second half Seattle didn’t convert other than a kneeldown on the final series — and was forced to punt, ahead just 13-9 at the time.

Carroll said after watching film he could not dispute the call.

“He barely moved,’’ Carroll said. “… (but) he did. He should have been still. A lot of times they don’t call that stuff, but they got it right. They weren’t wrong on it.’’

Metcalf had six receptions for 59 yards in the game in which he was largely shadowed by Rams standout corner Jalen Ramsey, appearing to get five of his catches when in a zone or matched up against other defenders.

“He had a really good, tough game yesterday, I thought,’’ Carroll said.

Carroll noted that the Seahawks tried to move Metcalf to different positions — and while he didn’t say it, the obvious reason was to try to get him matched up against defenders other than Ramsey. According to Pro Football Focus, Metcalf lined up in the slot on 22 of his 61 snaps, a season high, and was on the line once. That was a season high, the previous high being 16 on 64 snaps in the first game against the Rams.

Seattle’s final TD a matter of trust

The Seahawks essentially put the game away with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to Jacob Hollister on a third-and-four play with 2:51 left that made it 20-9.

On the play, Metcalf and Tyler Lockett were lined up to the right side while Hollister and rookie Freddie Swain were on the left.

Advertising

But if going to one of Lockett or Metcalf might have seemed the more logical move just based on their stats, Carroll noted that Wilson made the right choice because Hollister was the most open receiver, having broken free at the line of Rams safety Jordan Fuller.

“It was really a statement of trust,’’ Carroll said. “It matched up beautifully, He went there because it was one-on-one by those guys (The Rams). Russ did it exactly as he’s supposed to.’’

Carroll said Swain perfectly executed his role in running an in route that helped create some separation for Hollister.

“Freddie did it great there,’’ Carroll said. “And Jake was patient and poised. He didn’t rush it. It was just perfect, And what a great moment, you know?’’