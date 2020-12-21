The excitement for the Seahawks didn’t end when they got on the plane Sunday in Washington, D.C., having secured a playoff spot and their 10th win of the season with a 20-15 victory.

“On the ride home we got to watch the Jets get their first win, which was fun, too,’’ said coach Pete Carroll during his weekly day-after-game radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle.

Indeed, the stunning win by the 17-point underdog Jets against the Rams means that Seattle can wrap up the NFC West Sunday at home against LA — Seattle is now 10-4 to the Rams’ 9-5. Conversely, the Rams still can win the division by winning out thanks to already having beaten Seattle earlier this season — the Rams finish the season at home against Arizona on Jan. 3 when the Seahawks are playing San Francisco (but in Glendale, Ariz.).

Seattle’s odds of winning the West are now 65%, according to FiveThirtyEight.com. Those drop to 22% with a loss Sunday (and are, obviously, 100% with a win).

Carroll said he told his team not to be satisfied just to be in the playoffs, something Seattle has now done nine times in his 11 seasons as coach.

“Let’s do something now,’’ he said he told players afterward. “That’s the real important part.’’

Advertising

Beating the Rams and winning the West would be a significant achievement for Seattle, which has not won the division since 2016, having been a wild card entry in 2018 and 2019 after missing the playoffs in 2017.

Winning the division would mean a home game (as of today, the Seahawks would host Tampa Bay), and while there likely won’t be fans allowed, simply not having to make a long trip somewhere is an advantage. Falling to the wild card obviously means going on the road in the first round, if not probably for all of the playoffs.

So a lot remains at stake for the Seahawks against the Rams, in a game that will kick off at 1:25 p.m. on FOX (having been moved to the marquee Sunday afternoon time slot last week from an earlier time of 1:05 p.m. on CBS).

Here are a few more notes from Carroll’s show:

D.J. Reed “deserves to keep playing’’

The assumption has been that cornerback D.J. Reed would move back to the bench, or a role in specialty packages, once Quinton Dunbar and Tre Flowers return from injuries. Each can return this week (Dunbar has practiced the last two weeks).

But Reed has been a standout since first entering the lineup on Nov. 1 as the nickel back against the 49ers and had his second interception of the season and three pass breakups and Carroll said Monday that Reed “deserves to keep playing.’’

Whether that means he stays as the starter at the right corner spot, or the Seahawks figure out a rotation remains to be seen. What doesn’t is that Reed has made an impression.

Advertising

At 5-9, he doesn’t fit the prototype of the tall, long Seattle cornerback.

But Carroll said his playmaking and savvy are obvious, noting on his interception Sunday Reed peeled off his zone coverage responsibility from another area to get in position to make the pick.

“He had a really good game yesterday,’’ Carroll said. “Really fired up about him.’’

Reed earned an off-the-charts grade of 90.5 from Pro Football Focus for Sunday’s game and has a season grade of 72.8, 19th of 124 corners in the NFL and best of any Seahawks defensive back.

Reed was initially a walk-on at Fresno State, who then transferred to a junior college when a scholarship didn’t seem in the offing before earning one to Kansas State.

Carroll said that road to the NFL brings back memories of some of the Seahawks who helped the team get some of those earlier playoff berths during his tenure.

Advertising

“He reminds me of Doug Baldwin,’’ Carroll said. “He just plays with this marvelous attitude that drives him into crazy stuff, craziness.’’

Ogbuehi shines in place of Brandon Shell

One of the big questions going into the game was how well backup right tackle Cedric Ogbuehi could hold up against Washington ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat while stepping in for injured starter Brandon Shell.

It was just the second start of the season for Ogbuehi, who had missed the previous two games with a calf injury and hadn’t started a game since 2017 before going against the Eagles on Nov. 30.

Ogbuehi played much steadier against Washington as WFT did not have a sack and just three quarterback hits on Russell Wilson, and earned a grade from Pro Football Focus of 73.4, almost double the 36.7 of the Philly game.

Carroll said Ogbuehi — a first-round pick of the Bengals in 2015 — being able to play well was “really important for us. … that was a big step forward for Cedric.’’

Ogbuehi gave up two hurries but no hits in 58 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Sponsored

Shell missed the game with a sprained ankle, the third time in four weeks he has not played — he played most of the first half against the Jets last week. It’s unclear when Shell may be back but Ogbuehi’s performance against Washington gives the team a big sigh of relief about that position going forward.

Guard Mike Iupati suffers stinger

Seattle played most of the game with two backups on its offensive line — Ogbuehi and Jordan Simmons, who had to step in at left guard when Mike Iupati departed after two series due to a stinger.

Iupati, who is 33, also missed both playoff games last season with a stinger after starting 15 in the regular season and playing in all 16 and Carroll said that Iupati has suffered a recurrence of the injury is a concern.

“Don’t know right know how serious that is,’’ Carroll said. “He has a history so we’ve to take care of him.’’

The good news is Simmons is becoming pretty experienced, having started five games this season due to Iupati’s injuries — he was earlier out with knee and back injuries — and has played 465 snaps this season overall. Simmons allowed one QB hit in 44 snaps Sunday, via PFF.

Carroll ‘anxious’ to see what NFL says about penalty on K.J. Wright

As Carroll noted, needing two sacks in the final two minutes to save the game — fun as it was — might have been avoided had officials not called linebacker K.J. Wright for a penalty for leading with his head earlier in the drive.

Advertising

The flag came on a third-down play when Washington would have been facing a fourth-and-two from its own 47. Instead, the flag gave Washington a first down at the Seattle 39 with 2:18 remaining.

Carroll said he felt Wright had little other option than to hit receiver Terry McLaurin how he did but noted that officials “don’t have to make a consideration for that.’’

He said officials also “might have said he threw his forearm and hit him in the head. … I’m anxious to see how they interpret that.’’

“ … that was a huge play. We were getting ready to win the game with a little less drama if we had won that sequence.’’