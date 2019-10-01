RENTON — The Seahawks are on the shortest week imaginable in an NFL season as they prepare to host the Los Angeles Rams in their lone Thursday-night game of the year.

But if that proves a challenge for many players to get ready physically, the good news it that the Seahawks appear about as healthy as they’ve been in a while heading into the game.

Seattle is holding only walk-throughs this week but lists injury reports based as if the Seahawks held an actual practice. And Tuesday, the Seahawks listed only two players as less than full participants — left tackle Duane Brown and center/guard Ethan Pocic. Brown was considered as DNP with a biceps injury he suffered in the loss to the Saints, and Pocic was limited with a mid-back issue.

Brown, though, played through the injury to play all 63 snaps in Sunday’s 27-10 win at Arizona, and the expectation is he will play against the Rams. Pocic has missed the last two games but might be on track to return.

The list of full participants includes running back Rashaad Penny, who has been out the last two weeks with a hamstring injury, but coach Pete Carroll has said the expectation is Penny will play this week.

More notes from the Seahawks locker room Tuesday:

Carson’s return to form ‘cool to see’

As offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer noted when he met the media last week, he had expressed confidence that running back Chris Carson would shake off three lost fumbles in the first three games to return to being the running force he has usually been in his three-year career.

Advertising

Schottenheimer was validated in that faith after Carson rushed for 104 yards on 22 carries, his first 100-yard game of the season.

“It was cool to see,’’ Schottenheimer said. “We talked about last week that he would get through those issues, and some of the yards he made were just such incredible, tough runs, just the way he was able to move people and run through people and yards after contact was awesome.

“And you saw him — he was aware of the ball. Even when he was delivering blows and hitting people with his shoulder and running over them he had the ball high and tight. It was great to see.’’

Throwing early just part of the game plan

The Seahawks came out throwing in their win over Arizona, with 16 passes and 11 rushing attempts in building a 20-3 halftime lead. They then basically flipped the script in the second half with 16 runs and 12 passes in securing the win.

The early pass-first plan gave Seattle its first leads this season at the end of the first quarter and halftime. But if you’re wondering if that’s something the Seahawks might try to continue, Schottenheimer isn’t letting on, saying it was pretty much just how the game plan worked out against Arizona.

“Each week is different,’’ he said.

But he did allow that “Russell (Wilson) has shown an ability to get us off to good starts doing that, so it was good to see him get going, and then we get going a little bit.’’

Advertising

Tedric Thompson ‘our guy right now’ at free safety

It was year ago against the Los Angeles Rams in week five that Tedric Thompson got the first start of his career, the game coming a week after an injury to Earl Thomas at Arizona.

Thompson also made his first interception in that game as the Seahawks battled to the end before dropping a 33-31 decision.

Thompson doesn’t have an interception since then. But he has started 11 games since then, including this past Sunday at Arizona, regaining his spot after missing two games with a hamstring injury, contests in which Lano Hill got the start.

And defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. confirmed Tuesday that Thompson will continue to start at free safety, saying, “Tedric is our guy right now.’’

But Norton reiterated what Carroll said earlier this week: That the Seahawks would also like to continue to try to find snaps for Hill.

“Lano is a guy we want to give a lot of play time because he has continued to develop and develop into a pretty good player,’’ Norton said.

Hill played six snaps last week, subbing in for Thompson for one drive in the second quarter (with Bradley McDougald moving to free safety). But Thompson returned and played the rest of the game.

The Seahawks have not had a lot of rotating at the safety spots during Carroll’s tenure, most of the time having the All-Pro duo of Earl Thomas ad Kam Chancellor to rely on.

But the Seahawks are hinting strongly to expect to see something of a rotation on Sunday as they take on what since 2017 has been one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.