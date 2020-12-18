Three Seahawks returning from injuries — running back Rashaad Penny, cornerback Quinton Dunbar and tight end Greg Olsen — all had good weeks of practice, coach Pete Carroll said Friday.

But whether that means any will play Sunday at Washington, Carroll wouldn’t say.

“All those guys practiced this week and made it through the week, so we have some options there,” Carroll said.

Seattle did not make any roster moves Friday but can make some Saturday to add to the roster for Sunday’s 10 a.m. Seattle time kickoff.

The Seahawks would have to make a move to add any to the roster, as Dunbar and Olsen were on injured reserve and Penny on the Physically Unable to Perform list. All have returned to practice the past two weeks.

Carroll hinted strongly that a few may be made, noting that three Seattle players who were ruled out for the game — running back Travis Homer (knee) and backup offensive linemen Jamarco Jones (groin) and Phil Haynes (groin) — all have “long-term situations.”

“We’re working on what’s going on with those guys,” Carroll said. “It’s a little bit of a gray area right now. If you could just hang on for a couple days, it’ll make more sense.”

Seattle could put all three on injured reserve — which this year means being out for only a minimum of three games — to make room for Penny, Dunbar and Olsen, and possibly defensive end Damontre Moore, who practiced this week after his six-game suspension was lifted by the NFL. Seattle will also have to create a spot on its 53-player roster next week for receiver Josh Gordon.

If activated, Dunbar could return to the starting right cornerback spot after missing five games because of a knee injury. Olsen suffered a plantar fascia foot injury against Arizona on Dec. 19, and Penny has been out since last December when he suffered an ACL injury.

This will be the fifth consecutive game Homer has missed, and swapping him out for Penny would keep the running-back position at the same number — four plus a fullback — all season.

Seattle, meanwhile, has 11 offensive linemen on its 53-player roster as it has been dealing with injuries the past few weeks. Removing a few to make room for players at other spots would make sense.

Jones will miss a second consecutive game after being injured when he started against the Giants on Dec. 6.

Haynes, a fourth-round pick in 2019 out of Wake Forest, has played just one offensive snap this season and in only two games overall while battling injuries — he was on IR for the first nine games of the season because of a hip injury.

“We have some options, so it’s a good thing for us going into the weekend,” Carroll said.

Carroll on Friday confirmed the Seahawks will sign veteran guard Alex Boone to the practice squad, which would give Seattle some added roster flexibility with the ability to elevate him to the active roster twice. It also could also factor into a decision to place Jones/Haynes on IR and give them time to recover and possibly be available for the playoffs.

Shell, Dunlap game-time decisions

Carroll also was vague on whether right tackle Brandon Shell or defensive end Carlos Dunlap will play Sunday, saying both will be game-time decisions. They were listed as questionable for the game, indicating by NFL terminology they have a 50-50 chance to play.

But of the two Dunlap seems closer, having practiced on a limited basis Friday. Dunlap sat out last week because of a sprained foot suffered Nov. 30 against the Eagles but played 23 snaps the next week against the Giants, and at the least could again see spot duty against Washington.

Shell did not practice all week after reinjuring a sprained ankle against the Jets that held him out the previous two games.

Seattle could try to get through the Washington game without him now that his backup, Cedric Ogbuehi, is back.

Ogbuehi started against the Eagles but suffered a calf injury and missed the past two games. That had Seattle going with Jones against the Giants and using Chad Wheeler as a backup.

Ogbuehi has only one start this season, but he was a 2015 first-round pick by the Bengals and has 26 career starts. Carroll said he would start at right tackle if Shell can’t go.

“He’s a fine athlete,” Carroll said. “He’s got all the physical stuff that he needs. It was really good for him to play in that game (against the Eagles) and just to get comfortable with the game speed and all of that. I think he’s got a tremendous upside. And so this is going to be a great challenge for him to play, if he does, and he’s going to have to play really well and all. But he is really capable. He’s got a great future.”

Seattle also listed backup defensive backs Jayson Stanley (shoulder) and Damarious Randall (foot) as questionable. Neither practiced Friday.

Smith out, Haskins in for WFT

The big injury news for Washington is that starting quarterback Alex Smith won’t play because of a calf injury, meaning Dwayne Haskins will get the start.

Haskins was the 15th overall pick out of Ohio State in the 2019 NFL draft and began the season as Washington’s starter. But he lost the job after four games and hadn’t played since Oct. 4 before having to step in last week to finish a win over the 49ers after Smith left.

Carroll said the uncertainty over Washington’s quarterback situation this week didn’t change the team’s preparation.

Washington is 3-8 in Haskins’ starts the past two seasons.

Seahawks-49ers moved to Arizona

One thing the Seahawks must alter is their travel plans for their season finale Jan. 3 against the 49ers.

The 49ers announced Friday that the game will be played in Glendale, Arizona, where the team has moved due to COVID-19 protocols in Santa Clara County.

The 49ers have played two home games there, losing to Buffalo and Washington.

“We’ve been both places, so it won’t matter,” Carroll said. “’It’ll be confusing. The end zones might be the wrong color and stuff. But other than that we’ll be all right.”