Three Seahawks returning from injuries — running back Rashaad Penny, cornerback Quinton Dunbar and tight end Greg Olsen — all had good weeks of practice, coach Pete Carroll said Friday.

But whether that means any will play Sunday at Washington, Carroll wouldn’t say.

“All those guys practiced this week and made it through the week, so we have some options there,’’ Carroll said.

Seattle did not make any roster moves Friday, but can still make some Saturday to add to the roster for Sunday’s 10 a.m. Seattle time kickoff at Washington.

Seattle will have to make a move to add any to the roster as Dunbar and Olsen were on Injured Reserve and Penny on the Physically Unable to Perform list, with each officially returning to practice over the last two weeks.

Carroll hinted strongly a few may be made when he noted that three Seattle players who were ruled out for the game — running back Travis Homer (knee) and backup offensive linemen Jamarco Jones and Phil Haynes (each groin) — all have “longterm situations.’’

Advertising

“We’re working on what’s going on with those guys,’’ Carroll said. “It’s a little bit of a gray area right now. If you could just hang on for a couple days, it’ll make more sense.’’

Seattle could put all three on Injured Reserve — which this year means being out for only a minimum of three games — to make room for not only Penny, Dunbar and Olsen, but also potentially defensive end Damontre Moore, who practiced this week after his six-game suspension was lifted by the NFL. Seattle will also have to create a spot on its 53-player roster next week for receiver Josh Gordon.

If activated, Dunbar could return to the starting spot at the right cornerback spot after missing the last five games with a knee injury. Olsen suffered a plantar fascia injury against Arizona on Dec. 19 while Penny has been out since last Dec. 8 against the Rams when he suffered an ACL injury.

This will be the fifth straight game Homer has missed as he last played against the Rams on Nov. 15 and swapping him out for Penny would keep the running back position at the same number — four, plus a fullback — all season.

Seattle, meanwhile, currently has 11 offensive linemen on its 53-player roster as it has been dealing with injuries the last few weeks, and removing a few to make room for players at other spots would make some sense.

Jones will miss second straight game after being injured when he started against the Giants on Dec.6.

Advertising

Haynes, a fourth-round pick in 2019 out of Wake Forest, has played just one offensive snap this season and in only two games overall while battling injuries — he was on IR for the first nine games of the season with a hip injury.

“We have some options, so it’s a good thing for us going into the weekend,’’ Carroll said.

Carroll on Friday confirmed the Seahawks will sign veteran guard Alex Boone to the practice squad which also would give Seattle some added roster flexibility with the ability to elevate him to the active roster twice, if needed, and which could also play into the thinking to place Jones/Haynes on IR and give them time to recover and still be available for the playoffs, if able and if needed.

Shell, Dunlap to be gametime decisions

Carroll also was vague on whether either of right tackle Brandon Shell or defensive end Carlos Dunlap will be able to play Sunday saying each will be a gametime decision. Each was officially listed as questionable for the game, indicating by NFL terminology they have a 50-50 chance to play.

But of the two, Dunlap seems closer having been able to practice on a limited basis Friday. Dunlap sat out last week with a sprained foot suffered on Nov. 30 against the Eagles but played 23 snaps the following week against the Giants, and at the least could again see spot duty against Washington.

Shell did not practice all week after re-injuring a sprained ankle against the Jets that held him out the previous two games.

Advertising

Seattle could try to get through the Washington game without him now that his backup, Cedric Ogbuehi, is back.

Ogbuebi started against the Eagles but then suffered a calf injury and missed the past two games. That had Seattle going with Jones against the Giants and then using Chad Wheeler as a backup the last two weeks when Jones and Shell got hurt mid-game.

Ogbuehi has only the one start this season but he was a 2015 first-round pick of the Bengals and has 26 career starts and Carroll said he would start at right tackle if Shell can’t go.

“He’s a fine athlete,’’ Carroll said. “He’s got all the physical stuff that he needs. It was really good for him to play in that game (against the Eagles) and just to get comfortable with the game speed and all of that. I think he’s got a tremendous upside. And so this is going to be a great challenge for him to play, if he does, and he’s going to have to play really well and all. But he is really capable. He’s got a great future.’’

Seattle also listed backup defensive backs Jayson Stanley (shoulder) and Damarious Randall (foot) as questionable. Neither practiced Friday.

Alex Smith out, Dwayne Haskins in for Washington

The big injury news for Washington is that starting quarterback Alex Smith won’t play due to a calf injury, meaning Dwayne Haskins will get the start instead.

Sponsored

Haskins was the 15th overall pick out of Ohio State in 2019 and began the season as Washington’s starter. But he lost the job after four games and hadn’t played since Oct. 4 before having to step in last week to finish out a win over the 49ers after Smith left.

Carroll said the uncertainty over Washington’s quarterback situation this week didn’t change the team’s preparation any.

“We have enough background watching them play that they don’t change,’’ Carroll said. “Their offense didn’t change. It’s basically the same stuff… we’ll have to be ready for things that they might alter but other than that we’re going to expect them to be doing what they’re doing.’’

Washington is 3-8 in Haskins’ starts over the last two seasons.

Carroll says switch of 49ers game to Arizona no big deal

One thing the Seahawks will have to alter is their travel plans for their season finale on Jan. 3 against the 49ers.

The 49ers announced Friday the game will be played in Glendale, Ariz., where the team has moved due to COVID-19 protocols in Santa Clara County.

The 49ers have already played two games there, losing both to Buffalo and Washington.

“We’ve been both places so it won’t matter,’’ Carroll said. “’ll be confusing. The end zones might be the wrong color and stuff. But other than that we’ll be alright.’’