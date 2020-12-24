By the time Nick Bellore had a little fun with Photoshop on Dec. 14 — placing his face onto a picture of teammate DK Metcalf on a tweet asking for fans’ votes for the Pro Bowl — the real work had already been done.

But every little bit helps.

“It’s just fun to kind of use someone like DK for his prowess of social media abilities and Photoshop my face on there to kind of steal some of his thunder,’’ Bellore said with a smile during a Zoom session with media Thursday.

And when the Pro Bowl announcements were made Monday, Bellore heard his name for the first time in his 10-year career, making it as the NFC’s special teams player. The honor put a fitting capper to a season when he has quietly been one of the biggest reasons Seattle’s special teams have been as good as any in the NFL and a key factor in the team’s 10-4 record.

“It’s just great recognition for a hard-working dude that has earned it every step of the way by being a tough guy and smart guy and being very competitive,’’ said coach Pete Carroll.

More than any tweet, what mostly earned the 31-year-old Bellore the votes he received from fans, players and coaches are his 12 tackles on special teams, nine of which are solo, tied for third-most in the NFL.

It’s what Seattle hoped for when the team signed Bellore to a two-year contract in 2019, an offseason when the Seahawks made revamping their special teams units something of a priority in the wake of a couple of seasons of somewhat spotty play in that department.

Seattle drafted a number of players in 2019 who have become key cogs of the special teams units, such as linebackers Cody Barton (who is actually tied with Bellore in tackles with 12) and Ben Burr-Kirven, defensive back Ugo Amadi and running back Travis Homer (as well as Marquise Blair, who has been out with a knee injury this season since the second game of the year).

But the Seahawks knew they needed some veteran leadership on the special teams, as well, and sought out Bellore, who has always been a special teams standout, and had been a linebacker for most of his career with the Jets and 49ers before moving to fullback with the Lions in 2017.

Seattle has always had a fullback on its roster during the Carroll era, and it can be tempting to look at the offensive contribution of that position at times and wonder why. But that spot has also always been counted on to be a core special team player — recall the impact Derrick Coleman made during the Super Bowl years.

While Bellore has played just 31 offensive snaps this year, his 249 on special teams are tied for the second-most and the most of any offensive player, snaps that teams have to spread out over various position groups for roster construction reasons.

Bellore was a standout linebacker at Central Michigan but went undrafted before making the roster of the Jets mostly due to special teams — he had 17 tackles that season, fourth in the NFL, a year when current Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer served in the same role with New York.

That connection didn’t hurt a few years later when Bellore was looking for a new team and Seattle some veteran presence on its special teams units.

“He has been a leader in the group of our special teams stuff since the day he walked on here,’’ Carroll said. “We really wanted him to come for those reasons.’’

Bellore sadly won’t get to play in the Pro Bowl with the game cancelled due to COVID-19.

But he was happy with the recognition, in part because he knows it also speaks to the job all of Seattle’s special teams have done this season. Snapper Tyler Ott also made the Pro Bowl, part of a kicking battery that has seen Jason Myers make all 20 field goals and punter Michael Dickson near the league leaders in every punting category. Seattle also has a 3.9-yard net punting advantage on its opponents, the kind of thing that can add up over the course of a season.

“It’s a nice little thing to earn, I guess,’’ Bellore said Thursday. “But we have much bigger things to worry about.’’

Wilson buys scooters, Brown crashes his Zoom

Continuing a Christmas tradition, quarterback Russell Wilson presented gifts to each of the team’s offensive linemen this year.

This season’s presents were electric Phat Scooters, each customized with their jersey number.

“I’m grateful for them,’’ Wilson said of the linemen. “They’ve been great for me all year.’’

As Wilson spoke to media via Zoom, left tackle Duane Brown briefly interrupted, cruising behind Wilson on the Scooter, causing Wilson to playfully jump out of the way.

“He said ‘y’all be safe out here,’’’ Wilson said of Brown’s message.

Jarran Reed misses practice again with chest injury

Seattle listed eight players as sitting out practice Thursday due to injury, including starting defensive tackle Jarran Reed. Reed was out for the second straight day with a chest injury. The injury was not known about after Sunday’s game against Washington, which Reed played throughout, playing 62 snaps, or 77%, right on par with his season average of 76%.

Also listed as out was guard Phil Haynes (groin). But the team then placed Haynes on Injured Reserve, ending his season and meaning the Seahawks currently have two openings on their 53-player roster. One figures to go to tight end Greg Olsen, who is expected to return this week.

Haynes, a fourth-round pick in his second year out of Wake Forest, ended up playing in just two games this year with just one offensive snap, that coming in the loss at Buffalo, after starting the year on IR with a hip injury.

Also sitting out was right tackle Brandon Shell (ankle). But Carroll had already said the plan was for Shell to try to practice on Friday to see if he can play Sunday against the Rams.

The others sitting out were: running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle), safety Damarious Randall (foot), guard Mike Iupati (neck/resting vet), Brown (knee/resting vet) and defensive tackle Damon Harrison (knee/resting vet).

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap was listed as limited for the second straight day with a foot.

Among those listed as full participants was running back Chris Carson, who was listed as limited on Wednesday due to his foot issue.

Also a full participant was safety Jamal Adams, who revealed after Sunday’s game he has been playing with two broken fingers. He has also been dealing with a shoulder injury that dates back to the first game against the Rams on Nov. 15.