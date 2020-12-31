Barring something unforeseen Sunday against the 49ers, DK Metcalf will set the record for most receiving yards in a season by a Seahawks receiver.

Metcalf needs just six yards in the regular-season finale to surpass the 1,287 by Steve Largent in 1985.

It would mark the completion of a goal Metcalf says he set more than a year ago near the end of his rookie year, when he ranked third among all first-year receivers in the NFL with 900 yards.

“I kind of looked up the record last year, towards the end of the season,” Metcalf said via Zoom on Thursday. “So I knew it was going to be on the agenda this year to break it.”

Metcalf, though, hardly plans to stop there.

“I’ve got to start small with the Largent record,” Metcalf said. “And then hopefully move on to Calvin’s record.”

That would be Calvin Johnson, who in 2012 with Detroit set the NFL season record for receiving yards at 1,964.

Advertising

That won’t be easy.

Johnson’s 2012 total is almost 100 yards more than the next-best total — Atlanta’s Julio Jones is next on the list with 1,871 in 2015. When Johnson broke the record, he surpassed Jerry Rice’s 1,848 yards in 1995.

The 2012 Lions went 4-12 and didn’t have a whole lot to be excited about offensively. Tight end Brandon Pettigrew was their second-leading receiver with 567 yards.

But Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson believes Metcalf is capable of anything, saying the two have discussed goals.

“I’ve got goals, and he’s got goals, and we share those together,” Wilson said Thursday.

One of those, Wilson said, is that “we want to be the best quarterback-receiver tandem ever.”

Wilson was quick to note that “me and Tyler (Lockett) have been really special, too.”

Advertising

Indeed, Lockett is nearing some records of his own.

He needs seven receptions to set the franchise record with 95 in a season. Doug Baldwin had 94 catches in 2016, and Bobby Engram had 94 in 2007.

Lockett also needs 36 yards for his second consecutive 1,000-yard season, to become the sixth player in club history to do so.

That would also give Seattle two 1,000-yard receivers for only the second time in franchise history (Brian Blades and Joey Galloway did in 1995).

“Both of those guys have an opportunity to break some cool records,” Wilson said. “And it’s not about records, it’s about winning. But a lot of times when you have great records you get to win — that’s just part of it. … So it’s a good thing to have great, great guys who are really great teammates, as well.”

Six sit out practice

Six Seahawks sat out practice Wednesday: running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle); cornerback Jayson Stanley (hamstring); guard Mike Iupati (neck); tight end Greg Olsen (foot); running back Carlos Hyde (illness); and left tackle Duane Brown (knee/resting vet).

Olsen has been out two consecutive days but could just be getting rest after returning last week from a plantar fascia foot injury.

Advertising

Brown is getting his usual practice time off, and Iupati continues to deal with a stinger that held him out last week. He could again be replaced at left guard by Jordan Simmons.

Six more were limited: right tackle Brandon Shell (ankle); safety Ryan Neal (hip); running back Chris Carson (foot); safety Damarious Randall (foot); running back Rashaad Penny (knee) and linebacker Shaquem Griffin (hamstring).

Defensive linemen Carlos Dunlap (foot) and Jarran Reed (chest) were full participants after being limited Wednesday.

Penny has played 10 snaps in two games since returning from an ACL injury suffered last December and may have just been getting a rest day.

Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer spoke enthusiastically about Penny to the media before practice, saying he thinks he could be due for a big game soon.

“The guy that I really think is going to have a breakout moment at some point is going to be Rashaad,” Schottenheimer said. “I think he’s really close. Again, we’ve managed him the right way, in our opinion. But at some point we’re going to let them go a little bit more, and we’re getting close to that point.”