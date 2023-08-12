RENTON — Running back Kenneth Walker III was back at practice and cornerback Riq Woolen was again between the lines.

The return of two of the key parts of the Seahawks’ heralded 2022 draft class highlights the team’s training-camp practice Saturday.

Walker returns, but still limited

Walker, out since the second day of camp with a groin issue, was back on the field Saturday taking part in individual drills. Walker did not take part in 11-on-11 team drills.

Still, returning to the field is a step in the right direction for Walker.

“Ken jumped back out today,’’ Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “He got going, and he’ll start picking up some reps now, which is great to see.’’

Walker emerged as the team’s starting running back last season following an injury to Rashaad Penny in Week 5, and figures to be the starter again this season ahead of holdover DeeJay Dallas and rookies Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh. All figure to see at least rotational work.

McIntosh remains sidelined with a knee injury suffered in the team’s mock game a week ago.

Woolen back in team drills

Woolen was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list last week following arthroscopic knee surgery in May but did not get on the field during practice.

Saturday he worked with the first-team defense at right cornerback.

“You saw Tariq out there for the first time,’’ Carroll said. “He felt kind of rusty. I walked off with him talking about it; he was rusty. He was happy to be out there with the fellas again.”

With Woolen back, Michael Jackson — who has been starting on the right side — worked on the left side with the starters while also getting some work on the right side. Tre Brown got work on both sides.

Jackson has been starting on the right side throughout camp — and in Thursday’s preseason opener — and Brown on the left side.

Carroll said that for now, the only certainty is that Woolen will stay on the right side, appearing to leave it open that Jackson and Brown — and rookie Devon Witherspoon — could all compete on the left side.

“It’s rare to have guys competing that all can start,’’ Carroll said “When we get

Spoon back out there, we’ll have four guys that have a chance to start. We’re in good shape for there.”

Asked to clarify what happens with Jackson and Brown, Carroll said:

“Riq is going stay on his side, the right side. We’ll give him work with the ones at times, but he won’t have the same workload as the other guys. Mike and Tre will keep on battling. They’re doing great. They are really having a terrific camp, both guys.”

Witherspoon, the fifth overall pick out of Illinois, remains sidelined with a groin issue. He watched practice from the sidelines Saturday with no covering on his leg, unlike earlier in the week.

“We’re taking every couple of days and seeing how he’s doing,’’ Carroll said of Witherspoon. “We’ll get a day off after (Sunday’s) work and then we’ll see after we come back where he is.”

Johnson doing better, Eskridge out a few weeks

Carroll said third-year receiver Cade Johnson, who was not at practice Saturday, is improving.

Johnson was taken off the field on a stretcher at halftime Thursday and transported to Harborview Medical Center to be examined for head and neck injuries before being released, said to have suffered a concussion but no other apparent injuries.

“He’s doing much better,’’ Carroll said. “He had no indications of anything beyond the concussion he had, which is a serious injury, but he’s OK. He’s fine.”

Third-year receiver Dee Eskridge was also injured in the game, helped off after suffering a twisted knee on the opening kickoff. Carroll said Saturday Eskridge is likely to miss a few weeks.

“Eskridge’s knee is a legit sprain and it’s going to take a little bit for him,’’ Carroll said. “It could be a few weeks.’’

It was announced last week that Eskridge is suspended for the first six games of the regular season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. That means he is not eligible to play until after the game against Arizona on Oct. 22.

If he is indeed out a few more weeks, that could mean Eskridge won’t be on the field again until after his suspension is over.

Eskridge was the team’s first pick in the 2021 draft at No. 56 overall but has played in just 20 games because of injuries, with just 17 receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown.

Dareke Young, a seventh-round pick in 2022 who emerged as a key special-teams player and a regular in the rotation, also remains out with a groin/hip injury.

Cody Thompson did not practice because of a groin issue that crept up on Wednesday.

Linebackers Bush, Rhattigan sidelined

The Seahawks also practiced without two of their top four linebackers — starting weakside linebacker Devin Bush and backup middle linebacker Jon Rhattigan.

Said Carroll: “Rhattigan has got an elbow that’s bothering him and he needs to give it a couple days. … Devin Bush had his knee swell up a little bit after the game. It’s something he’s never had before, so we just have to take care of it and go slow with it.’’

The two started Thursday’s game, with Rhattigan filling in for Bobby Wagner, who like most established starters sat out. Rhattigan played 39 snaps and Bush 29.

Rhattigan, a third-year player from Army, led the Seahawks with nine tackles while Bush had six. Saturday, after mentioning Bush’s injury, Carroll noted how well Bush played in his first game with the Seahawks after spending the last four years with the Steelers.

“He played a really good football game by the way,’’ Carroll said. “One of the standout guys. He played really good on special teams too, which he doesn’t have any experience in. He hasn’t done that before. His first time out was really impressive.”

Rookie Oluwatimi sidelined

Rookie center Olu Oluwatimi appeared to play well in working with the second unit on Thursday backing up starter Evan Brown. Any thought that the competition could be tightening is waylaid by an elbow injury that had Oluwatimi not taking part in team drills.

Joey Hunt worked with the second team and the Seahawks also used recently signed Liam Ryan — who played at WSU — as a center behind Brown.

“Evan did a nice job of getting us started, and Olu did well,’’ Carroll said. “He did just fine. Unfortunately, he’s got a little something in his elbow that kept him out today. Joey did a good job too.”

Note

Due to the team’s sudden depth issues at receiver, the Seahawks signed receiver Ra’Shaun Henry on Saturday, waiving nose tackle Robert Cooper to make room on the 90-man roster.

The 6-3, 190-pound Henry played at Virginia and after going undrafted last year and has spent time on the practice squads or rosters of Carolina, Atlanta and Cleveland without playing in a game.